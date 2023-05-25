Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More to Star in DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER Directed by Walter Bobbie at Bay Street Theater

The production opens Saturday, July 1, and continues through Sunday, July 23.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' production of Dial “M” for Murder will star Mamie Gummer, Rosa Gilmore, Erich Bergen, Max Gordon Moore and Reg Rogers.
Frederick Knott's 1950's murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and will be directed by Walter Bobbie.
The production opens Saturday, July 1, and continues through Sunday, July 23. Single seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (631) 725-9500 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2244566®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baystreet.org%2Fcalendar%2Fdial-m-for-murder%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 at baystreet.org.
Dial “M” for Murder is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, adapted from the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot – a wealthy socialite – is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing to the very end.
The creative team is Scenic Designer Anna Louizos, Costume Designer Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier, Fight Director Thomas Schall, Dialect Coach Deborah Hecht, Casting Calleri Jensen Davis, Props Designer Nicole Rozanski, Antiques by Wyeth, Assistant Director Stefanie Anarumo, and Production Stage Manager Melissa Sparks.
