Eric McCormack, Terrence Mann, Frances Fisher, Taylor Trensch and More Give a Voice to the Gun Control Debate on GUNS: THE ALBUM

GUNS is a ground-breaking concept album aimed at the most controversial and widely debated issue in America. Recorded in Los Angeles with an eclectic group of artists from all across the nation, these songs chronicle the vast and ever-evolving points of view encompassing the American gun discussion.

GUNS emerges in an effort to simultaneously smash wide open the mold of musical entertainment, expose the many sides to this contentious epidemic, and most importantly: to make the listening experience infectious. Featuring filmic anthems, filthy hip hop, flashy show tunes and funky electronic, GUNS debuted at The International Thespian Festival on June 22nd, 2017 and is now available on all major music platforms.

GUNS: THE ALBUM, created by Braxton Molinaro & Jonathan Sokolow, with music by Braxton Molinaro & Jonathan Sokolow and lyrics by Jonathan Sokolow, is now available on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Beatport, and more. The album has music produced by Daniel Suett, with vocal arrangements by Lynne Shankel.

The cast features: Emmy Award-winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Travelers); Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann (Les Miserables, Sense 8); Frances Fisher (Masters of Sex, Titanic); Academy Award nominee Tess Harper (Breaking Bad); Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire, Stewart Little); Mykal Kilgore (Motown, Hair); Heath Calvert (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Amelie); Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!, Matilda); Ivan Hernandez (Devious Maids); Joanna Jones (Hairspray Live!, BAZ); and Jack Laufer (Madmen, Masters of Sex).

WITH (in alphabetical order): Elliot Aguilar, Daniel Amerman, Krystina Andreoli, Michelle Armstrong-Lauria, Adam Ceschin, Trevon Davis, Andrew Diego, Daniel Emond, Lisa Ermel, Sarah Kit Farrell, Kyle Guglielmo, Matthew Grimmer, Tristin Hagen, Dan Henig, Vanessa Hernandez, Sarah Kennedy, Becca Lustgarten, Garen McRoberts, Braxton Molinaro, Becky Moyes, David L. Murray Jr., Patrick Osteen, Rachel Osting, Claudio Parrone Jr., Jordan Pratt-Thatcher, Aleque Reid, Teresa Reynolds, Ryan Roets, Brentwood Slim, Sasha Sloan, Bethany Thomas, Katherine Thomas, Kira Walters and Ben Yahr.

For more about the project, visit GUNSthealbum.com, or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/GUNSthealbum and Instagram/Twitter: @GUNSthealbum.

Watch the trailer, check out a a behind-the-scenes video, and listen to the full album below!

Plus, check out the debut performance of the banner song "300,000,000," performed at the 2017 International Thespian Festival!

