Emma Thompson in Talks to Join Disney's CRUELLA

Emma Thompson is in talks to star in Disney's live-action spinoff "Cruella," according to Variety. Thompson would star opposite Emma Stone, who plays Cruella, in the origin story based on the classic "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil.

De Vil is the villain who was obsessed with capturing the puppies in the 1961 animated classic "101 Dalmatians." There is currently no confirmation on where the film will pick up in Cruella's story or who Thompson would be playing.

Craig Gillespie is directing the film with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn producing. Tony McNamara penned the most recent version of the script with Dana FOX writing a previous draft.

Disney announced the film would be released on Dec. 23, 2020.

This wouldn't be the first time that Thompson has already starred in two Disney live-action films. She previously played Mrs. Potts in 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," and also played "Mary Poppins" author P.L. Travers in "Saving Mr. Banks" alongside Tom Hanks.

Thompson can be seen next in the film's "Late Night" and "Men in Black: International," both of which are released on June 7.

Read the original article on Variety.





