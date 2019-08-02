Emily Skinner, Rebecca Luker & More Will Take Part in 30th Annual New York Cabaret Convention

In a combined triumph for the Classic Popular Songbook, its purveyors and adherents, and the professionalism and perseverance of The Mabel Mercer Foundation, that unique organization will present its 30th annual New York Cabaret Convention at The Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, beginning Monday, October 28th and running through Thursday, October 31st.

The four individual concerts will be offered at 6 o'clock each evening, and more than seventy-five vocalists and musicians are scheduled to perform.

Three of the October shows will honor individuals whose remarkable gifts categorize them as major components of the Classic Popular Songbook legacy.

Judy! A Garland of Song includes music and lyrics unforgettably offered on film, stage, and recordings by the legendary Judy Garland. The performance will be emceed by CabCon favorite Klea Blackhurst and award-winning Garland documentarian John Fricke. It will feature performances from Stephanie Blythe, Leanne Borghesi, Carole J. Bufford, Nathan Chang, Natalie Douglas, Karen Mason, Sidney Myer, Anthony Nunziata, Will Nunziata, Christine Pedi, Hannah Jane Peterson, Ruby Rakos, Jennifer Sheehan, and Billy Stritch.

Deborah Grace Winer returns to herald the output of exceptional female songwriters, specifically Dorothy Fields but also including (among others) Betty Comden, Carolyn Leigh, and Peggy Lee. Performers will include: Karrin Allyson, Christine Andreas, Debby Boone, Darius de Haas, La Tanya Hall, Nicolas King, Jay Leonhart, Rebecca Luker, Kenita Miller, James Naughton, Linda Purl, Margo Seibert, Emily Skinner, Stacy Sullivan, and Tom Wopat.

Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci - arguably the Foundation's most resoundingly popular cohosts - salute the Broadway, Hollywood, and Hit Parade contributions created by Frank Loesser. Performers will include: Karen Akers, Anna Bergman, Barbara Brussell, Liz Callaway, Eric Comstock, Sally Darling, Joshua Lance Dixon, Barbara Fasano, Tovah Feldshuh, Marilyn Maye, Marissa Mulder, Mark Nadler, Karen Oberlin, Steve Ross, David Sabella, Marta Sanders, Tim Schall, Jane Scheckter, Gabrielle Stravelli, Lisa Viggiano, and Lennie Watts.

Finally, KT Sullivan takes stage to present a thrilling and affectionate look-back at 30 Years of Cabaret Conventions as well as forward with fresh new discoveries. Finally, and in addition to "surprise" presentations of the annual Julie Wilson and Donald F. Smith awards, the Foundation specifically honors Sandy Stewart with this year's Mabel Mercer Award. Performers will include Aaron Lee Battle, Celia Berk, Margo Brown, Shana Farr, Eric Yves Garcia, Sean Harkness, Christian Holder, Lina Koutrakos, Allora Leonard, Beckie Menzie, Tom Michael, Susie Mosher, Gretchen Reinhagen, Anais Reno, Josephine Sanges, Marcus Simone, Avery Sommers, Sandy Stewart, Mark William, and Amra-Faye Wright.

Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall is located at Broadway and 60th Street, and presale advance tickets are now available ONLY through The Mabel Mercer Foundation. They may be purchased by phone (212) 980-3026 or FAX: (212) 980-3049; online at www.mabelmercer.org; or by mail: The Mabel Mercer Foundation, 630 Ninth Avenue, Suite 402, New York, NY 10036.





