Emily Meade to Join And Scene Show at Caveat In December

And Scene, the hilarious half-scripted comedy show, is returning to Caveat on December 16th. At this show actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Emily Meade (The Penguin, Boardwalk Empire), Kelen Coleman (The Office), Connor Ratliff (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Alan Aisenberg (Orange is the New Black), Haviland Morris (16 Candles), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Brian Morabito (Honest Ads), Gio Naarendorp (Life Sucks), Jenny St. Angelo (Home For Christmas), Shane Nielsen (American Daddy). Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, December 16th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be bought here: https://caveat.nyc/events/and-scene-12-16-2024. Buy tickets soon as this show sells out monthly!