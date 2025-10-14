 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Emily Coates To Premiere TELL ME WHERE IT COMES FROM At The Guggenheim In November

The world premiere, commissioned by Works & Process, will explore the legacy of George Balanchine through movement, archives, and collaboration.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Emily Coates To Premiere TELL ME WHERE IT COMES FROM At The Guggenheim In November Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Dancer, writer, and choreographer Emily Coates will present the world premiere of Tell Me Where It Comes From on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY). The performance is commissioned by Works & Process.

Inspired by George Balanchine’s brief but influential 1933 stay in Hartford, Connecticut, the project traces archival remnants of his presence throughout the northeastern United States. Drawing from her own experience as a former member of New York City Ballet, Coates collaborates with director Ain Gordon, performer and co-creator Derek Lucci, violinist and composer Charles Burnham, pianist Melvin Chen, lighting designer Krista Smith, and costume designers Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung to construct an interdisciplinary meditation on legacy, movement, and memory.

Blending choreography, text, and historical research, Tell Me Where It Comes From assembles lost ballets, letters, photographs, and fragments of music to examine the spark that drives artistic creation. A post-performance reception will follow in the Guggenheim rotunda.

About Emily Coates

Emily Coates is an acclaimed dancer and choreographer whose career spans New York City Ballet, Mikhail Baryshnikov’s White Oak Dance Project, Twyla Tharp, and Yvonne Rainer. Her choreography has been commissioned by Danspace Project, Performa, Ballet Memphis, and Baryshnikov Arts Center, among others. She is a professor at Yale University and co-author of Physics and Dance with physicist Sarah Demers.



Next on Stage
Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
117 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos