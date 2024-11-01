Emilia Clarke-Led Animated Musical Sets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, the upcoming animated musical featuring Emilia Clarke, is now slated to stream on Prime Video and Hulu on November 15 in the U.S. Variety reports. Sky Cinema will handle the U.K. release, which will debut on December 13.

The feature is a mashup of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland stories and Clement Clarke Moore's poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Gerard Butler and Simone Ashley lend their voices to the project alongside the Game of Thrones star.

Peter Baynton (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse), has directed the movie from a screenplay by Sara Daddy, which in turn is based on the bestselling children's book by Carys Bexington. Guy Chambers and lyricist Amy Wadge penned the original songs.

According to the synopsis, The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland follows St. Nick after he "receives a delayed letter on Christmas Eve from the Princess of Hearts. He and his dedicated team of reindeer set off to Wonderland where they’re greeted by the mean and miserable Queen of Hearts who hates all things Christmas… especially presents! Can St Nick, aided by Alice, the Mad Hatter and March Hare, show the Queen the true meaning of Christmas and save the day before it’s too late?”

Onstage, Clarke appeared on the West End in a 2020 production of The Seagull. Butler previously appeared in the 2004 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera as the title character. Simone Ashley has most recently been seen in the hit show Bridgerton, and also appeared in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Amazon