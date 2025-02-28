Emerging Artists Theatre's Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC Starts on Monday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT), Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC opens on Monday. During the 3 week festival, over 65 new works will be premiered including new musicals, dance, solo shows, cabaret, and plays in various stages of development. Performances run March 3 - 23 at 312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor (The Chain). Over 200 artists will be featured in the spring festival.

Shows run nightly, with multiple performances taking place over the weekend. Short talkbacks with the artists will follow some of the performances. Tickets are between $20 - $35 and are currently on sale at emergingartiststheatre.org/spark-theatre-festival-spring-2025.

Six new musicals will be presented including Apollo: The Man Who Built the Moon where a man’s quest to go to the moon doesn’t go as planned, Earth Icon set in a fire free (maybe) California in 2029 where a teenage country singer must win a climate-themed pop music contest to save his mother, and Mr. B-Bop The Billy Eckstine Story, a jazzy review that explores the life and music of the legendary Billy Eckstine.

Numerous plays and solo shows will be showcased including Transexual Sexual Sex Journal where a young trans woman finds fleeting love within her community, Lara's Journey about a young woman displaced in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Kellyanne and George: An American Love Story an almost-true story of a political power couple whose life is turned upside down during the Trump administration.

Thirty four dance pieces will be featured including The Miles Davis African Suite, a bold fusion of Miles Davis' iconic music, Closet, My Sanctuary explores what it means to simultaneously learn love in the context of religion and queerness, and the improvised dance piece Duet.

WEEK ONE SCHEDULE

Monday, March 3 at 7pm

Virtually Ours (musical) – SOLD OUT

Created by Lisa Ann Grant, Lisa Yves, and Diana Sussman

A musical rom-com about five busy young professionals who turn to Virtually Ours, an unusual AI-driven dating app, to find their match.

Tuesday, March 4 at 7pm

Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus LIVE! (solo show)

Director Mindy Cooper, performer Josh Ohana

A comedic take on the differences between men and women when it comes to relationships, marriage, dating, and sex.

Wednesday, March 5 at 7pm

Line of Inquiry (short play)

Writer Laurence C. Schwartz

A Gen Z interracial LGBTQ+ couple navigates marital tension with the help of a counselor.

Fuck the Minutiae (solo show)

Writer/performer Carolyn Kitay

An upper middle-aged comic’s NYC apartment is unexpectedly visited by an interloper (a mouse).

Thursday, March 6 at 7pm

GREG (solo show)

Written by Luis Roberto Herrera

One man’s journey to find love in the universe takes an unexpected turn.

Lara's Journey (solo show)

Writer/performer Joanna Pickering, director Karen Carpenter

The story of a young woman displaced during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Friday, March 7 at 7pm

How to Build a Gate (solo show)

Writer Electra Carzis, director Sydney Dennison, performer Kate Low

A software designer questions ambition, autonomy, and the human experience while working with her sentient creation.

Saturday, March 8 at 2pm

4908 Awakenings (solo show)

Writer/performer Marianne Rya, director Janine Squillari

One woman’s journey through trauma and healing while growing up with a sister with schizophrenia.

Saturday, March 8 at 5pm

Palpitations (dance)

Choreographer Mica Butnar

Explores human connection and community through movement.

Come Flower, Come Flame (short play)

Playwright Tori Bogacki, director Meredith Julia Muirhead

A story of grief, queerness, and transformation as J connects with her younger self.

MORPH (dance)

Choreographers/performers Matt Gal and Lily Mollicone

Explores how people evolve and mirror one another over time.

Stagnant Pull (dance)

Choreographers Mia Canzonieri and K Sainato

A duet exploring power dynamics and control.

Saturday, March 8 at 7pm

The Swansong Follies (cabaret)

Curated and hosted by Gloria Swansong

NYC’s best queer nightlife performers explore what it means to be “Over the Rainbow.”

Sunday, March 9 at 2pm

Love Potion (short play)

Writer/director Noor Mondal

A modern-day Manhattan witch struggles to craft a potion in a moment of crisis.

The Shomer (short play)

Writer/director Matthew J. Kaplan

A baker unexpectedly becomes the Shomer for a woman who dies in his supermarket.

I Hope You Like It Here (dance)

Choreographer Jill Moshman

Four dancers explore intimacy and closeness.

Sunday, March 9 at 5pm

Five Minutes Later (short play)

Writer John Malatesta, director Brian Doyle-Riviera

A heartfelt look at aging and the unexpected moments that come with it.

Substance Over Form (dance)

Choreographer Leann Gioia

Explores the triumph of substance over superficiality.

yes mi manera de amar (dance)

Choreographers Dale Ratcliff and Nikki Theroux

A poetic journey through recollection and memory.

Collective (dance)

Choreographers Faith Kimberling, Lucia Campoy, and Kendra Dushac

A group of NYC women explore creative freedom through movement.

Sunday, March 9 at 7pm

Slack Off: Losing My Pants in the Israeli Army (solo show)

Writer/performer Penina Beede

A young Jewish woman enlists in the Israeli army during a manic episode, confronting both external conflict and inner turmoil.

WEEK TWO SCHEDULE

Monday, March 10 at 7pm

Mr. B-Bop The Billy Eckstine Story (musical)

Created by Miguel Ángel Vásquez

The life and music of Billy Eckstine, pioneer of the first Bebop orchestra.

Tuesday, March 11 at 7pm

Finding Mr. Rightstein (short play)

Writer/director Nancy Davidoff Kelton

A divorced woman in her mid-50s navigates love, both within herself and with a partner.

31 Triggers (solo show)

Collaborators Philip Galinsky and Kim Cruz

A humorous yet insightful exploration of language, emotions, and societal triggers.

Wednesday, March 12 at 7pm

Metamorphosis (dance)

Choreographer Christina Hughes, original composition Matthew Mason

An exploration of how people impact each other’s lives.

p u r p l e f l a m e (dance)

Choreographer Teresa Fellion, composer John Yannelli

A study of resilience through personal and communal perspectives.

SOLOS (dance)

Choreographers/dancers Francesca Antonacci and Caroline Brethenoux

Two women at life’s crossroads find vulnerability and strength on stage.

Packaged (dance)

Choreographer/performer Céline Maillard

A woman struggles with the reality of being seen as a consumable product.

One-Way-Ticket (short play)

Writer/director Sam Affoumado

A hospital clown and a soap star compete for the last seat on a flight to Mars.

WEEK THREE SCHEDULE

Monday, March 17 at 7pm

The Symposium (play)

Written/directed by Amber Gatlin

A modern retelling of Plato’s dialogue on love set at a dinner party.

Tuesday, March 18 at 7pm

Shuffle Boards (dance)

Director/choreographer Nick Alselmo of The Pocket Fuel Groovers

A dance piece exploring insecurity, movement, and community.

Welcome to the Psyche (musical)

Writer Harrison Lee

A young man’s psyche fractures as he grapples with grief and ambition.

Wednesday, March 19 at 7pm

Subject X (play)

Writer/director Madelyn Cardarelli

A grad student presents research on whether her crush likes her back.

Thursday, March 20 at 7pm

Delusions: Two Twenty-somethings Who Think They’re in a Movie (dance)

Creators Audrey Bailey Gavitt and Erica Lee Schwartz

An interactive and comedic dance-theater experience.

The Anecdotes of a Lesbian Princess (short play)

Writer Rachel Saruski, director Michèle Carter-Cram

A woman in her 20s navigates dating and queer culture in NYC.

Friday, March 21 at 2pm

Dream Deferred (solo show)

Writer/performer Janet Weakley, director Jake Daehler

A woman’s struggle with addiction and journey to recovery.

Friday, March 21 at 7pm

Apollo: The Man Who Built the Moon (musical)

Writers Andrew Weiss and Sam Popkin

A NASA physicist unknowingly helps stage the 1969 moon landing.

Saturday, March 22 at 2pm

Earth Icon (musical)

Writers/composers/lyricists Abhishek Pandit and Laurence Warner

A teenage singer competes in a climate-themed contest to save his mother.

Saturday, March 22 at 5pm

Between Us (dance)

Choreographer Tai Lum

Exploring the paradoxes of human connection and conflict.

Beautiful Thing (dance)

Choreographer Natalie Katz, writer Will Van Dyke

An intersection of dance and poetry, touching on grief and transformation.

Home With You (dance)

Choreographer Phoebe Amory

A young lesbian navigates societal expectations.

Stop All the Gaycism (short play)

Writer/director Katie Casebolt

Artists confront Queer visibility through a collective artistic expression.

Saturday, March 22 at 7pm

Exousia (dance)

Choreographer Claudio Caverni

A bold exploration of power and control.

Astor Piazzolla: The New Era (dance)

Director/choreographer Analia Farfan

A celebration of Piazzolla’s fusion of Argentinian Tango, classical music, and jazz.

Sunday, March 23 at 2pm

Curtain on Fire Live! (short plays/podcast)

Director Ted Wrigley

A live session of new works recorded as part of the Curtains on Fire podcast.

Sunday, March 23 at 5pm

Belonging (solo show)

Writer/performer Beatriz Almeida, director Elsa Pochini

An intimate exploration of the immigrant journey and identity.

Duet (dance/improv)

Creators/performers Jamie Graham and Amy Larimer

A blend of dance, improv, and physical theater storytelling.

xxXL (dance)

Directors/choreographers Guangmin Shen and Yurie Ono

A celebration of oversized clothing and its freedom of movement.