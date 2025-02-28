Emerging Artists Theatre's Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC Starts on Monday

Over 65 diverse new works showcased during the 3 week festival (March 3 - 23), including new musicals, dance, solo shows, cabaret and plays.
Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT), Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC opens on Monday. During the 3 week festival, over 65 new works will be premiered including new musicals, dance, solo shows, cabaret, and plays in various stages of development. Performances run March 3 - 23 at 312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor (The Chain). Over 200 artists will be featured in the spring festival.
Shows run nightly, with multiple performances taking place over the weekend. Short talkbacks with the artists will follow some of the performances. Tickets are between $20 - $35 and are currently on sale at emergingartiststheatre.org/spark-theatre-festival-spring-2025.
Six new musicals will be presented including Apollo: The Man Who Built the Moon where a man’s quest to go to the moon doesn’t go as planned, Earth Icon set in a fire free (maybe) California in 2029 where a teenage country singer must win a climate-themed pop music contest to save his mother, and Mr. B-Bop The Billy Eckstine Story, a jazzy review that explores the life and music of the legendary Billy Eckstine.
Numerous plays and solo shows will be showcased including Transexual Sexual Sex Journal where a young trans woman finds fleeting love within her community, Lara's Journey about a young woman displaced in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Kellyanne and George: An American Love Story an almost-true story of a political power couple whose life is turned upside down during the Trump administration.
Thirty four dance pieces will be featured including The Miles Davis African Suite, a bold fusion of Miles Davis' iconic music, Closet, My Sanctuary explores what it means to simultaneously learn love in the context of religion and queerness, and the improvised dance piece Duet.
Created by Lisa Ann Grant, Lisa Yves, and Diana Sussman
A musical rom-com about five busy young professionals who turn to Virtually Ours, an unusual AI-driven dating app, to find their match.
Director Mindy Cooper, performer Josh Ohana
A comedic take on the differences between men and women when it comes to relationships, marriage, dating, and sex.
Writer Laurence C. Schwartz
A Gen Z interracial LGBTQ+ couple navigates marital tension with the help of a counselor.
Writer/performer Carolyn Kitay
An upper middle-aged comic’s NYC apartment is unexpectedly visited by an interloper (a mouse).
Written by Luis Roberto Herrera
One man’s journey to find love in the universe takes an unexpected turn.
Writer/performer Joanna Pickering, director Karen Carpenter
The story of a young woman displaced during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Writer Electra Carzis, director Sydney Dennison, performer Kate Low
A software designer questions ambition, autonomy, and the human experience while working with her sentient creation.
Writer/performer Marianne Rya, director Janine Squillari
One woman’s journey through trauma and healing while growing up with a sister with schizophrenia.
Choreographer Mica Butnar
Explores human connection and community through movement.
Playwright Tori Bogacki, director Meredith Julia Muirhead
A story of grief, queerness, and transformation as J connects with her younger self.
Choreographers/performers Matt Gal and Lily Mollicone
Explores how people evolve and mirror one another over time.
Choreographers Mia Canzonieri and K Sainato
A duet exploring power dynamics and control.
Curated and hosted by Gloria Swansong
NYC’s best queer nightlife performers explore what it means to be “Over the Rainbow.”
Writer/director Noor Mondal
A modern-day Manhattan witch struggles to craft a potion in a moment of crisis.
Writer/director Matthew J. Kaplan
A baker unexpectedly becomes the Shomer for a woman who dies in his supermarket.
Choreographer Jill Moshman
Four dancers explore intimacy and closeness.
Writer John Malatesta, director Brian Doyle-Riviera
A heartfelt look at aging and the unexpected moments that come with it.
Choreographer Leann Gioia
Explores the triumph of substance over superficiality.
Choreographers Dale Ratcliff and Nikki Theroux
A poetic journey through recollection and memory.
Choreographers Faith Kimberling, Lucia Campoy, and Kendra Dushac
A group of NYC women explore creative freedom through movement.
Writer/performer Penina Beede
A young Jewish woman enlists in the Israeli army during a manic episode, confronting both external conflict and inner turmoil.
Created by Miguel Ángel Vásquez
The life and music of Billy Eckstine, pioneer of the first Bebop orchestra.
Writer/director Nancy Davidoff Kelton
A divorced woman in her mid-50s navigates love, both within herself and with a partner.
Collaborators Philip Galinsky and Kim Cruz
A humorous yet insightful exploration of language, emotions, and societal triggers.
Choreographer Christina Hughes, original composition Matthew Mason
An exploration of how people impact each other’s lives.
Choreographer Teresa Fellion, composer John Yannelli
A study of resilience through personal and communal perspectives.
Choreographers/dancers Francesca Antonacci and Caroline Brethenoux
Two women at life’s crossroads find vulnerability and strength on stage.
Choreographer/performer Céline Maillard
A woman struggles with the reality of being seen as a consumable product.
Writer/director Sam Affoumado
A hospital clown and a soap star compete for the last seat on a flight to Mars.
Written/directed by Amber Gatlin
A modern retelling of Plato’s dialogue on love set at a dinner party.
Director/choreographer Nick Alselmo of The Pocket Fuel Groovers
A dance piece exploring insecurity, movement, and community.
Writer Harrison Lee
A young man’s psyche fractures as he grapples with grief and ambition.
Writer/director Madelyn Cardarelli
A grad student presents research on whether her crush likes her back.
Creators Audrey Bailey Gavitt and Erica Lee Schwartz
An interactive and comedic dance-theater experience.
Writer Rachel Saruski, director Michèle Carter-Cram
A woman in her 20s navigates dating and queer culture in NYC.
Writer/performer Janet Weakley, director Jake Daehler
A woman’s struggle with addiction and journey to recovery.
Writers Andrew Weiss and Sam Popkin
A NASA physicist unknowingly helps stage the 1969 moon landing.
Writers/composers/lyricists Abhishek Pandit and Laurence Warner
A teenage singer competes in a climate-themed contest to save his mother.
Choreographer Tai Lum
Exploring the paradoxes of human connection and conflict.
Choreographer Natalie Katz, writer Will Van Dyke
An intersection of dance and poetry, touching on grief and transformation.
Choreographer Phoebe Amory
A young lesbian navigates societal expectations.
Writer/director Katie Casebolt
Artists confront Queer visibility through a collective artistic expression.
Choreographer Claudio Caverni
A bold exploration of power and control.
Director/choreographer Analia Farfan
A celebration of Piazzolla’s fusion of Argentinian Tango, classical music, and jazz.
Director Ted Wrigley
A live session of new works recorded as part of the Curtains on Fire podcast.
Writer/performer Beatriz Almeida, director Elsa Pochini
An intimate exploration of the immigrant journey and identity.
Creators/performers Jamie Graham and Amy Larimer
A blend of dance, improv, and physical theater storytelling.
Directors/choreographers Guangmin Shen and Yurie Ono
A celebration of oversized clothing and its freedom of movement.
Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly called the New Work Series), under the direction of Artistic Director Paul Adams, has presented new work for the stage since 2006. Since its inception numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions.
