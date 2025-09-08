Emerging Artists Theatre To Present Reading Of ARSINOË IV At Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging Artists Theatre will present a developmental reading of the first act of Arsinoë IV, written and directed by David Ceci, on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The performance will be part of the 2025 Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018).

The play is based on the true story of Cleopatra’s younger half-sister, a princess who spent her life preparing to fight for the throne of Egypt upon the death of their father, Ptolemy XII. When the Pharaoh dies, Arsinoë must decide whether she can outmaneuver both the reigning Queen of the Nile and Julius Caesar, the most powerful man in the world.

The cast features Sydney Lolita Cusic (Arsinoë), Jayson Kerr (Ganymedes), Brad Makarowski* (Ptolemy XII & Roman Commander), Rudaba Zehra Nasir* (Cleopatra), and George Pappas* (Roman Envoy & Egyptian Guard), with Diana Cherkas* providing the introduction and stage directions. (*Denotes member of AEA.)

Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at TicketTailor.

About Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and showcases new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival features over 50 new plays, dance pieces, solo shows, cabaret acts, and musicals. More information can be found at emergingartiststheatre.org.

About the Playwright

David Ceci is a Long Island-based playwright whose work spans history, supernatural horror, and science fiction. His short play version of Arsinoë IV was a finalist in the 2025 Red Bull Theatre Short New Play Festival. His short horror play Room Service was published by Fresh Words in its anthology SHHH! BREATHE SLOW! Volume 3, and Unfamiliar was selected for festivals at The Secret Theatre and The Players Theatre in 2024. He is a proud member of The PlayGround Experiment and The Dramatists Guild.