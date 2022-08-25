Ellyn Marie Marsh and Joey Taranto Will Bring OBSESSED WITH DISAPPEARED to Sony Hall

Broadway veterans Ellyn Marie Marsh and Joey Taranto met belting to the rafters in the original company of Broadway's "Kinky Boots". And now they have an iTunes top 200 True Crime Comedy podcast! Don't worry they only laugh at the bad guys.

Ellyn and Joey will be performing LIVE at Sony Hall on August 29, 2022.

Come see a mixture of True Crime and Broadway in their hilarious live show that will recap one of their favorite and most bananas case from ID's hit show "Disappeared" -a story of Royal Scoop Daniel. A man who went missing on purpose in Breckenridge Colorado to escape his "stressful" life. Come see what "stress" means! You won't believe it!

Ellyn also appeared on Broadway in "Pretty Woman," "Priscilla Queen of the Desert," and some plays (who sees those?). She's bringing all of her musical theater references to the world of her other passion, true crime! Missing persons cases have always been oddly fascinating to her so the merging of all of her loves is the best possible scenario. She also directs, writes, and edits a Broadway comedy podcast called "Gettin Peggy Wit It" where they roast Broadway stars. She's the writer and creator of the web series "Turning the Tables" and the newly launched "Gallery View," as well as the founder of Broadway Trivia League and a comedy Instagram channel called GEHLS.

Ellyn also is a voice and acting teacher for Broadway kids. Her students have been featured in broadway shows such as Beetlejuice, Matilda, Annie, The Lion King, School of Rock and more! Along with being an actor, writer, teacher, and podcaster, Ellyn is also mother to tween-age Lola, who finds her quite embarrassing.

Joey is also a proud native of New Orleans and very excited to bring his southern roots and NOLA growl to the world of True Crime. He, like Yellin' Marsh, is a Broadway performer who made his debut in "Rock of Ages." He was also in the original companies of both "Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark" (yep - you read that right) and "Kinky Boots."​

You'll also get to see him in movie theaters this year! Twice! You'll hear him voice mad scientist Zandor in the children's animated film "J.G. and the B.C. Kids" this spring and then late summer in Judd Apatow's "BROS!" Now when it comes to the world of True Crime - Joey gets all tingly inside. After all he is from the bayou and understands what it takes to hide a body. Not that he's ever had to do that. Definitely not.