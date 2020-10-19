Ellen's Stardust Diner Celebrates HALLOWEEN ON BROADWAY

The waitstaff will perform in costume all week long leading up to special Halloween performances.

Ellen's Stardust Diner will celebrate "HALLOWEEN ON BROADWAY" with their world famous singing wait staff, The Stardusters, in costume all week long leading up to special performances of Halloween hit songs on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31.

The first set, which will begin at 6:00pm on both nights, will be family-friendly, and the second set, beginning at 8:30pm on both nights, will be catered to the 16 and over crowd.

Reservations can be made now on Yelp (https://www.yelp.com/biz/ellens-stardust-diner-new-york). Guests unable to make a reservation can join the waitlist on Yelp, a feature which has allowed the always busy Ellen's Stardust Diner to reopen safely under a reduced capacity.

Ellen's Stardust Diner will also be opening up their annual costume contest to patrons everywhere this year. Photos of costumes can be submitted at www.ellensstardustdiner.com/halloween with winners chosen live during the "HALLOWEEN ON BROADWAY" celebrations. Prizes will include gift certificates to Ellen's Stardust Diner, and winners do not have to be in attendance though they will still be a part of the party as there will be a slideshow of photos submitted shown on screens during "HALLOWEEN ON BROADWAY."

"We encourage Broadway character costumes but we'd love to see all kinds of costumes for our contest and celebrations," said Scott Barbarino, Artistic Director at Ellen's Stardust Diner. "Halloween has always been one of the most fun times of year at Stardust and we are happy that we're able to still safely enjoy the holiday this year."

