Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Wyse & Veronica Stewart-Frommer Join 13: THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert

Andrew Barth Feldman, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, and Zneefrock Productions will present 13: The Musical as a benefit concert for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in honor of Feldman’s late mother who previously served as Headmaster of LWA. Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Goldman alongside an all-star studded cast, this gem of a musical has a little more homework to do.

Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) will be joining as Kendra, Veronica Stewart-Frommer (Melt the Band) will be taking over as Charlotte, and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar) will be joining as The Rabbi.

13 in Concert will take place on March 3, 2024 at 7:00pm at Lawrence Woodmere Academy on Long Island. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, and to purchase, visit bit.ly/13inconcert

The cast includes Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings) as Evan, Kuhoo Verma (Netflix’s Murder Mystery, Plan B) as Patrice, Krysta Rodriguez (Into the Woods, The Addams Family) as Lucy, Ryan J. Haddad (Hi, Are You Single, Netflix’s The Politician) as Archie, Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Disney Plus’s National Treasure) as Brett, Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) as Kendra, Veronica Stewart-Frommer (Melt the Band) as Charlotte, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen) as Malcolm, Alyssa Wray (American Idol) as Cassie, Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Eddie, Sophia James (American Idol) as Molly, Frankie Rodriguez (Disney Plus’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Richie, Joe Serafini (Disney Plus’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Simon, and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar) as the Rabbi.

“The last time I sang on the stage of what was to become the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center, I was a sophomore in High School about to do Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and I sang "Here I Come," a cut song from 13,” says Andrew Barth Feldman. “This show is a lifelong favorite of mine and so many in my generation, and the support from the writers has overwhelmed me. My mom was an expert in bringing people from all walks of life together to just have fun and celebrate, and that's exactly what we're going to do. We'll be using the money to create scholarships, fund masterclasses, enhance the technology of the theater, and turn Lawrence Woodmere Academy into an arts destination focusing on theatre for social change. It's ten full circles all circling each other. I love my mom, I love these people, I love 13, and boy oh boy I hope you'll join us for the party!”

13 features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn.

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN

Andrew Barth Feldman (he/him) is a multi-talented actor and musician known best for his starring role on Broadway as the title character Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at age sixteen. He can be seen as Percy in the raunchy summer comedy No Hard Feelings alongside Jennifer Lawrence, which was released on June 23 to rave reviews (that's his smushed face on those posters). After winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theater Award (the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, Andrew made his Broadway debut and later went on to star on-screen in Netflix’s A Tourist's Guide to Love, the Disney+ hit show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and the cult pandemic hit “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” When he’s not on stage or on-screen, he’s a passionate musician; his debut album, “Penn Station,” has just been released on all streaming platforms.