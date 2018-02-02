Elaine Stritch's 88th Birthday Bash to Re-Air in Honor of Her Birthday

Broadway legend Elaine Stritch was born on February 2, 1925. In 2013, she celebrated her 88th birthday on Theater Talk with musical director Rob Bowman and actor Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, along with co-hosts Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel. Had Stritch not died in 2014, she would have been 93 today.

In honor of her birthday, Stritch's 88th Birthday Bash will re-air on television, at the following channels and times:

on CUNY TV:

Saturday, February 3 at 8:30 PM

Sunday, February 4 at 7:00 AM

Monday, February 5 at 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM

on PBS/Thirteen:

Friday, February 2 at 1:30 AM (Saturday morning)

Sunday, February 4 at 11:30 AM

on WLIW/21:

Monday, February 5 at 5:30 PM

on NYC LIFE/25:

Thursday, February 8 at 11:00 PM

Monday, February 12 at 3:30 AM

Elaine Stritch was an American actress and singer, known for her work on Broadway. She made her professional stage debut in 1944 and appeared in numerous stage plays, musicals, feature films and television series. She was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1995.

Stritch made her Broadway debut in the 1946 comedy Loco and went on to receive four Tony Award nominations: for the William Inge play Bus Stop (1956); the Noël Coward musical Sail Away (1962); the Stephen Sondheim musical Company (1971), which included her performance of the song "The Ladies Who Lunch"; and for the revival of the Edward Albee play A Delicate Balance (1996). Her one-woman show Elaine Stritch at Liberty, won the 2002 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Stritch relocated to London in the 1970s and starred in several West End productions, including Tennessee Williams' Small Craft Warnings (1973) and Neil Simon's The Gingerbread Lady (1974). She also starred with Donald Sinden in the ITV sitcom Two's Company (1975-79), which earned her a 1979 BAFTA TV Award nomination. She won an Emmy Award in 1993 for her guest role on Law & Order and another for the 2004 television documentary of her one-woman show. From 2007 to 2012, she had a recurring role as Colleen Donaghy on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock, a role that won her a third Emmy in 2007.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

