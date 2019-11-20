Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet Will Lead 4000 MILES at The Old Vic
This spring The Old Vic will present Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominated play 4000 Miles, directed by Matthew Warchus with Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet in the lead roles, opening on 16 April 2020 with previews from 06 April.
'It was to finish something I started. Micah and I started something. I finished it. That's it. People want to make it really complicated but it's not'
At the beginning of the summer 21-year-old Leo set out from the West Coast cycling across America with his best friend. After weeks of radio silence, no one is more surprised than his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, when Leo turns up on her Manhattan doorstep in the middle of the night.
His life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide.
Artistic Director and Director, Matthew Warchus, said 'Amy Herzog is one of my favourite living writers - she writes with a deceptively powerful simplicity, full of extraordinary grace, precision and radiance. I'm very much looking forward to working with this exceptional cast on her gorgeous play which abounds with intimate beauty and truth'
4000 Miles is part of Matthew Warchus' Season 5 joining the forthcoming productions of A Christmas Carol, Endgame (in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II) and Local Hero.
Box Office: 0344 871 7628 | oldvictheatre.com
