Ego Nwodim Joins Cast Of AND SCENE at Caveat in August

SNL's Ego Nwodim has joined the cast of And Scene at Caveat Theater this Monday, August 18th. And Scene is the hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors can only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene as they go. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Ego Nwodim (SNL), Chloe Troast (SNL), Connor Ratliff (Bob's Burgers), Johnathan Fernandez (Gossip Girl), Mick Szal (Joker), Francesca Faridany (Black Panther), Emmanuelle Mattana (Trophy Boys) ,Alex Dickson (Raaaatscraps, Stepfathers), Brian Morabito (Queens of the Dead), and Stephanie Gibson (And Just Like That).

The show is Monday, August 18th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. If tickets are already sold out, they also offer a livestream for $10.