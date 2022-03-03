EXTENSITY Presents Pianist Sarah Cahill In THE FUTURE IS FEMALE

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00pm, pianist Sarah Cahill will give a performance of her ongoing project, The Future is Female, as part of EXTENSITY's WOMEN NOW festival, at The Box Factory (1519 Decatur St.). Cahill will be performing music by living women composers, including Regina Harris Baiocchi, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Gebrou, Tania León, Gabriela Ortiz, Aida Shirazi, Mary D. Watkins, and Theresa Wong. The pieces by Baiocchi, Watkins, and Wong were all commissioned by Cahill.

The Future is Female, which Cahill began in 2018, is an investigation and reframing of the piano literature featuring more than seventy compositions by women around the globe, from the Baroque to the present day, including new commissioned works. This New York concert follows the March 4 release of Cahill's album The Future is Female, Vol. 1 "In Nature," which is the first of a three-album series on UK-based First Hand Records, as well as Cahill's marathon 8-hour The Future is Female installment at The Barbican in London on March 5. Stream the album (press only, downloads available on request): https://bit.ly/StreamFiFvol1.

Cahill says, "Like most pianists, I grew up with the classical canon, which has always excluded women composers as well as composers of color. It is still standard practice to perform recitals consisting entirely of music written by men. The Future is Female, then, aims to be a corrective towards rebalancing the repertoire. It does not attempt to be exhaustive, in any way, and the three albums in this series represent only a small fraction of the music by women which is waiting to be performed and heard."