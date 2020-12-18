ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST Album Featuring Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan & More Now Available

Broadway Records announced today the release of the digital album of ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST, a new holiday musical that uniquely blends theatre, film and cutting-edge animation starring Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello and Danny Burstein. The album is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

The virtual musical was planned and digitally captured entirely during the pandemic, utilizing cutting-edge technology. The fully-realized production, a dazzlingly cinematic musical theatre adventure, was filmed using green screen while employing strict social distancing practices, with hundreds of images, animations and digital environments blended in post-production with the footage of the actors to bring the story magically to life.

Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) stars as Estella Scrooge, a descendent of her famous great great great great grandfather Ebenezer. Clifton Duncan (The Play That Goes Wrong) stars as Philip 'Pip' Nickleby. The production also stars Tony Award nominees Patrick Page (Hadestown) as Mr. Merdle, Carolee Carmello (Parade) as Marla Havisham and Danny Burstein (2020 Tony Award Nominee, Moulin Rouge!) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST features a book by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby) and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice), music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird.

The cast also includes Megan McGinnis (Little Women) as Betty Cratchit, Adam Halpin (Dear Evan Hansen) as Bob Cratchit, Sarah Litzsinger (Beauty and the Beast) as Sissy Jupe, Tom Nelis (The Visit) as Dedlock, Em Grosland (Emotional Creature) as Smike, Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen) as Charity & Mercy, David Bryant (Original Marius in Broadway's Les Misérables) as Mr. Podsnap, Gabrielle Reid (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Mrs. Pumblechook, Samuel Lee Roberts (Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular) as Mr. Flopson, Michael Francis McBride (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) as Mr. Dombey, Michele Lee (Nutcracker Rouge) as Mrs. Noggs, Kristen Faith Oei (The King and I) as Ms. Skiffins, Meg Gibson (The Gabriels) as Molly, William Youmans (Wicked) as Magwitch & Bagstock, Kevyn Morrow (Moulin Rouge!) as Jasper Jaggers, Joziyah Jean-Felix (The Lion King) as Young Pip, Brooklyn Shuck ("Evil") as Young Essy and Willow McCarthy (The Ferryman) as Tiny Tammy.

ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST is produced by Michael Jackowitz of Witzend Productions, David Bryant and Michael Alden, in partnership with Streaming Musicals.

For tickets for ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST and to view the trailer, please visit EstellaScrooge.com.