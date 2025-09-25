EPIC Players Unveils Fall 2025 Season Of Classes And Training Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EPIC Players, New York’s leading neuro-diverse theatre company, will continue its mission to provide free and low-cost opportunities for performers with developmental disabilities this fall with a new season of classes and training programs. Available both in-person and virtually, the offerings are designed for performers of all levels, from beginners exploring improv to advanced actors sharpening their skills in musical theatre and stage combat.

“EPIC Players is proud to expand its educational programming this fall, offering new opportunities for neuro-diverse performers to strengthen their skills and find community,” said Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director. “These classes open doors not only to artistic development, but also to confidence, collaboration, and career opportunities.”

Fall 2025 Offerings

Classes will be held at the BAX Annex, A.R.T./NY, and Houghton Hall, in addition to virtual sessions. The season includes Improv with Carly Hayes on Mondays from September 22 through November 17; Personal Narrative: Comedy & Storytelling with TALIA on Tuesdays, September 30 through November 11, with a final showcase on November 18; and Acting Foundations with Travis Burbee on Tuesdays, September 23 through November 11, also culminating in a showcase on November 18.

Hybrid programming includes EPIC Plays, held Wednesdays from September 17 through November 19, with modules in audition preparation, voice and movement, and Play Club+. Younger students ages 12–17 may enroll in EPIC Jr., which meets Wednesdays from September 24 through December 10 and provides mentorship and performance opportunities in a culminating showcase.

Musical theatre offerings include EPIC Sings: Musical Theatre Repertoire with Alexander Reeves, a virtual class meeting select Fridays from September 19 through November 14, and the EPIC Musical Master Class with Broadway’s Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked) on select Fridays from September 26 through November 21. Torns’ class invites young performers to prepare a short performance tied to the day’s theme and receive personalized feedback from her and a Broadway guest. Finally, Stage Combat with Jacqueline Holloway runs Saturdays from September 20 through November 22.

All programs are led by theatre professionals, many with Broadway and industry experience. Classes are free for EPIC company members and offered at a nominal fee for community participants. While registration for fall has closed, potential students are encouraged to visit epicplayersnyc.org for details on future opportunities.