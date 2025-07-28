EPIC Players Theatre To Present 504 THE MUSICAL in Concert at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre will present a concert presentation of 504: A New Musical on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 5 p.m. at the Joe's Pub at The Public. 504: The Musical, by Abbie Goldberg and Mason McDowell, is a fictionalized account of the 1977 San Francisco sit-in that led to civil rights for Disabled people.

This ensemble piece focuses on the relationships between the protesters-including a protective mother and her Deaf son, loving but polarized brothers, a budding romance between a closeted protester and the lead community organizer, a Black Panther, and an aspiring artist. For 26 days the protestors fight through stigmatization, bomb threats, internalized ableism, and an unfair media, until they eventually triumph in D.C.-all set to a soulful score inspired by 1970s R&B and Pop.

The show will be emcee'd by award-winning performer Anita Hollander (Still Standing & Spectacular Falls). The Neurodivergent and Disabled cast of artists includes Miranda Holliday, Meredith Aleigha Wells, Hunter Hollingsworth (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio), Conor Tague (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio), Alexander Reeves, Carly Hayes, Emy Ramos, Gianluca Cirafici, Jocelyn Elena Stout, Laisha Gonzalez, Nada Smith, Joel Chapman, and Sam Langshteyn. The show is directed by Travis Burbee and Music Directed by Mason McDowell, with Producing Director Aubrie Therrien and Operations Director, Talia Eapen. The performance is supported by EPIC Access Coordinator, Jamie Rose Hays.

This concert performance at Joe's Pub, presented in partnership with EPIC Players, New York City's premiere accessible and neuro-inclusive theatre company, is a one-night-only event showcasing a bold score and a powerful story of resistance, disability pride, and community.

TICKET INFORMATION: Joe's Pub at the Public, 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $45, $25 for obstructed view seats, and can be purchased here. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. The show will be ASL interpreted and Deaf and Hard of Hearing audience members can use EPICASL to access 30% ASL seating.