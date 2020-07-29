EMMA AND THE WEST, a 20-Minute Musical Podcast Adventure Now Streaming

When the last page of their book is stolen, 10 year old Emma and her older sister Kit journey into the world of their book to get it back. Joined by a cast of new friends in the Wild West, Emma learns that the best kind of ending is the one she writes herself.

With words by Clare Bierman and music by Joshua Vranas, Emma and the West is perfect for short family drives or a story before bed to encourage creativity during these challenging times through imaginative storytelling. This audio drama was written and recorded entirely in self-isolation across 10 different states. So join Emma and the gang!

Emma and the West is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms and is also available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon!

Learn more at joshuavranas.com or read the script on New Play Exchange under Clare Bierman

