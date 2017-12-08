Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexual Misconduct During Death of a Salesman on Broadway

Actress Kathryn Rossetter has come forward with new allegations against Actor Dustin Hoffman - alleging misconduct during their Broadway run of Death of a Salesman.

She alleges numerous incidents over the course of the run, including incidents involving him asking her for a backrub in his hotel room, where his hand went up her thigh, arranging for a number of male crew to see her exposed breasts, and grabbing her breasts during photo ops.

These events, including photo evidence of one incident where Hoffman is shown touching Rossetter's breast is detailed in her first person exposeé in The Hollywood Reporter.

The THR's Editor's note details that Hoffman's representatives declined to comment on the allegations.

The editor also notes they got in touch with a number of people who worked on Death of a Salesman, including Hoffman's brother in law Lee Gottsegen, performers Anne McIntosh, Debra Mooney and Linda Hogan, Michael Quinlan, Andrew Bloch, and production stage manager Tom Kelly.

Production manager Tom Kelly is quoted noting that "It just doesn't ring true [...] given my position, it's insulting to say this kind of activity would go on to the extent of sexual."

Read the full article in The Hollywood Reporter here.

Kathryn Rossetter's other Broadway credits include Time of the Cuckoo and Shows For Days where she understudied Patti LuPone.





Related Articles