Drury Lane Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Season Including EVITA, THE KING AND I, and More!

Drury Lane Theatre announces its 2020/2021 season, including Evita, The King and I, and more! Drury Lane's 66th season also includes the empowering tale of female friendship Steel Magnolias; Forever Plaid, an ode to the best of the 1950's; and the family-friendly dance spectacular Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. Subscription packages including all five spectacular productions start at only $170 and are on sale now. Drury Lane Theatre's season runs April 2020-March 2021 at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

"Passion is the driving force behind our 2020-2021 season," notes President Kyle DeSantis. "From strong women driven to make a difference to talented men dedicated to the art form they love, the characters in our next season strive to bring out the best in those around them. We hope our audiences fall in love with these stories and are as moved by these characters as we are.."

The complete Drury Lane Theatre 2020/2021 Season is as follows:

Evita

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Originally Directed by Harold Prince

April 10 - June 14, 2020

Press Opening: April 23, 2020

Based on true events, Evita tells the story of Eva Perón's rags-to-riches life as she goes from poor provincial child to First Lady of Argentina. A champion of the working-class descamisados, she uses popularity and politics to serve her people - and herself. Featuring some of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most iconic songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," this musical masterpiece won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The 1996 film adaptation was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Song.

Steel Magnolias

By Robert Harling

July 2 - August 23, 2020

Press Opening: July 9, 2020

In a beauty parlor in northwestern Louisiana, life is anything but boring. Steel Magnolias follows six women over the course of three years as they face life's challenges together and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship. The play received one Drama Desk Award nomination, and the popular film adaptation was nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globes.

Forever Plaid

Written and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Stuart Ross

Musical Continuity Supervision and Arrangements by James Raitt

Originally Produced by Gene Wolsk

September 4 - October 25, 2020

Press Opening: September 10, 2020

On the way to their first big gig, tragedy strikes Forever Plaid, a "guy group" specializing in barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies. Forever Plaid begins when the guys are given the chance to perform from the afterlife. This smash hit musical is a nostalgic homage to the music of the '50s and includes hits such as "Three Coins in the Fountain" and "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing."

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn

Based on the Film from Universal Pictures

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge

November 6, 2020 - January 3, 2021

Press Opening: November 12, 2020

Based on the classic film, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn follows retired song-and-dance man Jim's efforts to bring entertainment to his small Connecticut town. With the help of talented schoolteacher Linda, he turns his farmhouse into an inn and puts on spectacular shows celebrating all holidays. This joyous, family-friendly musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of Irving Berlin's hit songs, including the Academy Award-winning "White Christmas."

Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Based on Anna and The King of Siam by Margaret Landon

Original Choreography by Jerome Robbins

January 15 - March 21, 2021

Press Opening: January 28, 2021

British tutor Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam struggle with cultural differences after Anna arrives at the royal palace in Bangkok. Inspired by true events, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is a tale of the human experience, exploring the historical intricacies of class, race, and politics in 1862. Featuring beloved songs like "Shall We Dance?" and "Getting to Know You," this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic won 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical. The 1957 movie adaptation was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning five, including Best Score.

Subscriptions for the 2020/2021 Season are on sale now and range in price from $170 to $200. Subscribers are guaranteed priority seats and receive dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, discounts at partner hotels, exclusive presale opportunities, and more. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com/Subscribe.

Drury Lane Theatre's performance schedule for the 2020/2021 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Student group tickets start at $40 and Senior Citizen tickets start at $42 for matinee performances. On-site dining is available at Lucille Restaurant with convenient pre-show or post-show prix fixe menus. To book a group of 15 or more, call Group Services at 630.530.7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.





