Drew Seeley and Riley Van Cleve Will Lead New Musical Film SATURDAY

Drew Seeley and Riley Van Cleve will lead a new musical film, titled Saturday - The Movie Musical. Diane Foster is set to begin production on her newest feature film, a coming-of-age story set in a high-stakes SAT prep class. Described as "The Breakfast Club" meets "High School Musical," the film features 13 original songs.

Seeley shares, "I'm really psyched to be part of this project. It's got so much heart, the music is fantastic, and the choreography transports me back to all the movie musicals I loved as a kid. And the cast has blown me away so far in rehearsals, so I know all the elements are in place to make this thing quite magical and special."

The film features appearances from Broadway veterans Desiree Davar ("Jersey Boys," "West Side Story"), Owen Johnston ("Allegiance"), and "American Idol" alum David Hernandez, adding industry pedigree and cross-generational appeal.

Written by Foster, Lara Cody, and award-winning composer Mark Vogel (BMI), and adapted from the original stage musical by Cody and Vogel. The film boasts 13 original songs and a dynamic young ensemble cast blending Broadway-caliber talent with rising social media stars. With a combined social reach nearing 1 million, the cast spans major platforms-from TikTok to Instagram to YouTube-tapping directly into Gen Z and Gen Alpha fanbases.

Joining Seeley and Van Cleve, the cast includes Marcelle LeBlanc (former Miss America's Outstanding Teen; "Stranger Things"), Brandon Keith Rogers ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," "West Side Story"), and a roster of rising stars including Chris Bey ("Home Economics"), Jackie Cong Tran, Monica Evans, Kita Grayson, Mario Houle, Zeke Jones ("Ick"), Sanjana Khurana, Lena Pham, Stella Pozzuoli, Alondra Santos ("America's Got Talent"), Keaton Scolari, Lazarus Tate ("Baby Racer," "Street Dreams: Los Angeles"), and Luisa Wilson. The cast also includes international skateboarding sensation and Hermès model Camp Schill.

The film is directed and co-choreographed by Diane Foster, an award-winning multi-hyphenate whose company, WallyBird Productions, champions gender parity and diverse storytelling. Co-choreography comes from Gina Rizzo Bishop.

Foster says, "'Saturday' is a heartfelt love letter to musical theater and the beautifully messy journey of being a teenager. It's joyful, inclusive, and packed with songs that stay with you long after the credits roll. This is the kind of movie I wished existed when I was growing up-and now I get to bring it to life with a cast that's pure magic. I truly believe it's the kind of film people will watch, rewatch, and carry with them."

"Saturday" marks another bold move for Foster's WallyBird Productions, following the success of her horror-comedy "Easter Bloody Easter," which earned an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and the ReFrame Stamp from Women in Film for its gender-balanced production.

Other notable WallyBird projects include award-winning shorts like "Make A Wish," "SHIRi," and impact-driven documentaries, "I Am America" and "Does My Vote Count."

Composer Mark Vogel, known for his work on "Full House" and collaborations with legends like Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, brings a seasoned musical sensibility to the production. This marks his second feature collaboration with Foster, following "Easter Bloody Easter," and continues the duo's distinctive rhythm of music-driven storytelling.

Vogel says, "It's an honor to be a part of 'Saturday' and collaborate with Diane again. Our aim is for this soundtrack to be a new anthem for Gen Z. It's exciting to see the passion this next generation has for their art and the potent message of the film-about being true to yourself."

With principal photography set to begin in Los Angeles this month, Foster and her team are eyeing a wide release in 2026. The film is envisioned as both a heartfelt standalone musical and the potential launchpad for a franchise that blends theater-loving nostalgia with the digital energy of a new generation.

