Dreaming Zenzile at St. Louis Rep!

Based on the Life of Miriam Makeba

Sep. 8, 2021  

Time to walk in your truth and answer the call of the ancestors.

Dreaming Zenzile

At her final concert, South African musical legend and activist Miriam Makeba delivers the performance of her life, raising the conscience and the consciousness of a people. But the ancestors are calling-transporting her through the music and fractured memories of her past on a spiritual journey of reconciliation. Written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi Kakoma, this world-premiere musical is an electrifying portrait of a revolutionary artist's singular voice and vision.

Written and starring, Grammy-nominee
Somi Kakoma

Directed by Lileana Blain Cruz

Performances from 9/10 - 10/3

Get Tickets HERE

The Rep
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
World Premiere


