Dreaming Zenzile at St. Louis Rep!

Time to walk in your truth and answer the call of the ancestors.

Based on the Life of Miriam Makeba

Dreaming Zenzile

At her final concert, South African musical legend and activist Miriam Makeba delivers the performance of her life, raising the conscience and the consciousness of a people. But the ancestors are calling-transporting her through the music and fractured memories of her past on a spiritual journey of reconciliation. Written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi Kakoma, this world-premiere musical is an electrifying portrait of a revolutionary artist's singular voice and vision.

Written and starring, Grammy-nominee

Somi Kakoma

Directed by Lileana Blain Cruz

Performances from 9/10 - 10/3

The Rep

Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

World Premiere