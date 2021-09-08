Dreaming Zenzile at St. Louis Rep!
Based on the Life of Miriam Makeba
Time to walk in your truth and answer the call of the ancestors.
Dreaming Zenzile
At her final concert, South African musical legend and activist Miriam Makeba delivers the performance of her life, raising the conscience and the consciousness of a people. But the ancestors are calling-transporting her through the music and fractured memories of her past on a spiritual journey of reconciliation. Written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi Kakoma, this world-premiere musical is an electrifying portrait of a revolutionary artist's singular voice and vision.
Written and starring, Grammy-nominee
Somi Kakoma
Directed by Lileana Blain Cruz
Performances from 9/10 - 10/3
Get Tickets HERE
The Rep
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
World Premiere