Drama Book Shop To Host A Conversation With Actor/Playwright Frank Ingrasciotta  

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Drama Book Shop, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, will present an author's event featuring a conversation, Q & A, signing, and podcast, to launch Next Stage Press publication and licensing of Frank Ingrasciotta's Off-Broadway Solo Play Blood Type: RAGU.

Taking place on Tuesday, January 23, 2025 · 7:30pm - 8:30pm EST at The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York City

The event is FREE with purchase of the stage script ($11.95). The bookshop will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm. For reservations: https://bit.ly/3ZYQQb6.

The full live show of the Off-Broadway performance of Blood Type: RAGU is also available for screening on Broadway on Demand: https://bit.ly/3FTVbnB

Moderated by Mark-Eugene Garcia and David Rigano.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Blood Type: RAGU is a hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age story. A one-man play exploring a first-generation immigrant child's delicate dance between searching for identity, embracing culture, and understanding forgiveness. Writer/Performer Frank Ingrasciotta gives a tour-de-force portrayal of over 20 characters who live, love and laugh, in this fast-paced journey that is not just a comedy, not just a drama — It's family — and we all have one! The show delighted audiences Off-Broadway at the Actors' Playhouse. Since its Off-Broadway run, Blood Type: RAGU, Produced by Andrew Levine and directed by Ted Sod, has performed over 1,000 performances nationally and internationally. It has been awarded Best Stage Play at the Movie Play International Film Festival (London), 8 & Halfilm Awards (Rome). Best Actor at the New York International Film Awards, United Solo Award winner (Best of Solo Series, Comic Actor, and Comedic Script). Sons of Italy Recognition Award at the NY State Capital. Chronicled and analyzed in Prof. Fred Gardaphe's book, From Wiseguys to Wisemen: The Gangster and Italian-American Masculinities.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Frank Ingrasciotta (Writer/Performer) Acting: Original Off-Broadway production of Godspell, Valley of the Dolls, Three Postcards, What Would Nora Ephron Say?, Dinner at 8, Edgar Degas in The Girl in the Blue Armchair, and the Pharaoh in Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. TV: Five years as Rene Buchanan's head maître d' on One Life to Live, other recurring roles on The Guiding Light, All My Children, and The Equalizer. Film: Featured roles in the award-winning SAG films Figs for Italo and Brooklyn in July directed by Bob Celli, presently touring the film festival circuit. Directing: Three years as writer & producer for the NY Cable Follies, a live musical satire of the year's events in the cable industry, performing to TV network CEOs and executives. Regionally and in NYC, Frank has directed numerous cabarets, corporate shows and theatre productions.