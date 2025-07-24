Doug DeVita to Host Talkback and Signing for GODDESS OF THE HUNT at the Drama Book Shop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning playwright Doug DeVita will return to the Drama Book Shop on Thursday, August 28 for a special event celebrating his latest work, Goddess of the Hunt. The evening will include a talkback, signing, and live podcast recording, running from 7:30–8:30 p.m. at the Drama Book Shop (266 West 39th Street, NYC).

Presented in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, the event marks the first opportunity for audiences to purchase and get a signed first-edition copy of Goddess of the Hunt, currently available exclusively at the Drama Book Shop until mid-September. Members of the original workshop cast will also be on hand to sign.

DeVita, a two-time O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-Finalist and Fresh Fruit Award winner, is known for such works as The Fierce Urgency of Now, Phillie’s Trilogy, and Fable. A newly revised version of Goddess of the Hunt will premiere at Lab Theater Project in Tampa this September following its workshop debut at the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival, where it was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award.

A darkly comic exploration of social media, grief, and performance, Goddess of the Hunt follows a widower who strikes up a mysterious new friendship that quickly devolves into a mythologically charged spiral of secrets and shifting realities.

Ticketing Information

Admission requires the purchase of a copy of Goddess of the Hunt ($10.95). Guests will be directed to the register upon arrival. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.

For more details, visit www.dramabookshop.com.