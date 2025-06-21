Double D Improvisers Will Present REJECTS ANONYMOUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Double D, NYC Improvisers, will present REJECTS ANONYMOUS, directed by Sarah Nowak. The show will take place on Sunday, June 29 at 2:30 pm at the Caveat, 21 A Clinton St. New York, NY 10002.

Welcome losers! REJECTS ANONYMOUS is here for you. We are more than a wildly funny comic play - we are a fully improvised support group, inspired by anonymous audience stories. REJECTS ANONYMOUS has been performed at the NYC Improv Festival, Scranton Fringe Festival, Rochester Fringe Festival, and the People's Improv Theater, among others. Feel like you can't do anything right? Does everyone swipe left on you? Then come on down to Rejects Anonymous, and spill your guts about your heartaches, rejections, and tales of getting kicked in the teeth. We'll be the orthodontists of your soul! Improv duo Double D takes the audience's true stories of rejection and uses them to improvise a whole cast of characters in a 12-step meeting for chronic rejects, as we all learn how to win at losing! And like any decent self-help meeting, there will be donuts!

ABOUT DOUBLE D

Double D has been doubling down on the funny since 2013. In addition to creating and performing in full-length shows, Double D performs improv sets all over New York City. They've brought their shows to festivals including the Scranton Fringe Festival, the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, and the NYC Improv Festival. They also make short films, including an improvised comedy pilot self-titled DOUBLE D, which won Best Comedy at the 2015 Princeton Independent Film Festival; and LE MEOW MORT which was an official selection at the 2019 Women in Comedy Festival and Catalyst Content Festival. Previous full-length shows include the improvised horror/comedy SCRANTON BUCKETS; and THE VOLE SISTERS INVITE YOU TO A PECULIAR & INTIMATE EVENING OF MYSTIC SPIRITUALISM, an improvised séance. GLAMOUR PUSS features Double D as the Zimmer Sisters, the internet's leading pet influencer agents, and won several awards at the 2021 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival and 2021 Tucson Fringe Festival.