Donate and Get Free Tickets with 3rd Annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE

The Off-Broadway League is recognizing the needs of the less fortunate this holiday season - particularly under privileged children - by launching the annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE, taking place now through Wednesday, December 20th benefiting Safe Horizon, the largest non-profit victim services agency in the United States, touching the lives of more than 250,000 children, adults and families affected by crime and abuse throughout New York City each year.

Safe Horizon provides compassionate and expert support for people who have experienced: domestic and intimate partner violence; child physical and sexual abuse, and violent crimes committed against a family member and within communities.

For any new, unwrapped toy with a value of $10 or more donated at participating theaters, theatergoers purchasing a ticket will receive a second free ticket to that day's performance. Tickets will be offered on first-come, first-serve while supplies last. Visit www.holidaysoffbroadway.com for more information.

Participating shows Include:

Perfect Crime - The Theater Center

The Last Match- Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Gazillion Bubble Show - New World Stages

Harry Clarke - Vineyard Theatre

Avenue Q - New World Stages

Shadowlands - Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row

HOT MESS -The Theater Center

The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking - New World Stages

The Imbible: Day Drinking - New World Stages

The Imbible: Christmas Carol Cocktails - 777 Theatre

Twelfth Night - Classic Stage Company

The Last Match - Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Intersteller Cinderella - Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row

Madeline's Christmas - Lion Theatre at Theatre Row

The Chase Brock Experience - The 10th Anniversary - The Clurman Theatre at Theatre

Puffs - New World Stages

Theaters and those donating can help spread the word with the hashtag #HolidaysOffBroadway. Any Off-Broadway Theater that is interested in including their venue or shows in the program should contact Maricha Miles at mmiles@offbroadway.org.





