Dolly Parton to Release New Book 'STAR OF THE SHOW: My Life on Stage'

Dolly Parton has announced the release of her upcoming book, STAR OF THE SHOW: My Life on Stage. A celebration of Dolly Parton’s iconic career as a performer, the book features entertaining personal stories alongside 350 full-color photographs, including exclusive images and ephemera from her archive, and an 8-page gatefold listing her lifetime of performances. Available to pre-order here, the book will hit shelves on November 11, 2025. An audio version, read by Parton, will be published simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

In STAR OF THE SHOW: My Life on Stage, the culminating book in Dolly Parton's photographic trilogy—following Songteller (lyrics) and Behind the Seams (fashion)—the global superstar shares a definitive look at her career as one of the world's most dazzling and beloved performers. Star Of The Show: My Life On Stage shows readers why Parton is at the pinnacle of success, seven decades into her career.

The book traces Parton’s formative years with Country legend Porter Wagoner to breaking out on her own, garnering her first million-selling song with “Here You Come Again”. From making her onscreen debut in the blockbuster film 9 to 5, to becoming a household name via television variety series & specials, and other feature films, her entire performance journey is documented.

Most impressively, Parton’s status as a global touring headliner from 2006 to present is solidified, with her most successful tours taking her around the world, and into sold-out arenas and stadiums. From her unforgettable 2023 Dallas Cowboys halftime show performance in front of 42 million people, to details of her brand empire, readers will see why Parton holds the #1 QScore, as the world’s most beloved performer. Along the way, Dolly shares the stage with Kenny Rogers, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, and others.

“I’m so proud that I’ve been able to spend the last 70 plus years doing what I feel I was born to do...singing, writing, and performing. Even prouder that I’ve been able to do it with and for my fans. God bless you everyone," Parton said.

Brimming with Parton's trademark wit and heartfelt sincerity, STAR OF THE SHOW: My Life on Stage is not only an homage to one of history’s most cherished artists, but also a must-have collector's item for—and love letter to—any fan of the one and only Dolly Parton.

A deluxe edition of the stunning celebration of Dolly Parton’s iconic career as a performer will also be published simultaneously by Ten Speed Press. It will feature the 350 extraordinary images and an eight-page gatefold list of performances from the original edition, as well as exclusive features, including:

Gilded edges

Gorgeous, redesigned cover with upgraded special effects

Satin ribbon marker

Three 8" x 10" Star of the Show–themed full-color prints enclosed in an envelope

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female singer-songwriter of all time. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 55 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1999, Parton was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame, and in 2022, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She is the author of multiple bestselling books, including Songteller; Run, Rose, Run (with James Patterson); Behind the Seams; and Good Lookin' Cookin'. To date, Parton has donated over 270 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library.

Tom Roland is the editor of the Billboard Country Update and founder of the country music database RolandNote.com. He’s authored two books, The Billboard Book of #1 Country Hits and Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio, and has written for The Tennessean, The Hollywood Reporter, The Orange County Register, and Westwood One, winning the CMA Media Achievement Award in 2018.