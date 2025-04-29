Dolly Parton to Publish Third Book in 'Billy the Kid' Children's Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 2, 2025, Penguin Workshop will publish Dolly Parton’S BILLY THE KID DANCES HIS HEART OUT, the third standalone children’s picture book in Parton’s bestselling series featuring French bulldog, her god-dog, Billy the Kid.

In this follow-up to Billy the Kid Makes It Big and Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, French bulldog and musical superstar Billy the Kid faces one of his biggest fears: dancing in front of an audience. To prepare for his exciting gig opening for Dolly Parton’s Doggy Dance Pawty, Billy enrolls in dance lessons and is paw-struck by his teacher, Bella, who is as graceful as she is beautiful.

But trying to win Bella’s attention causes Billy to stumble even more—can he nail the dance routine and catch Bella’s eye, all before the big dance pawty? Dolly Parton has written an original song “Bella” specifically for this book, available on December 2nd in tandem with the book release. The book will be available both in hardcover and as an audiobook narrated by Dolly herself.

“I am excited to introduce Bella into Billy’s life in our new book!” exclaims Parton. “Creating stories that are fun, real, and carry life lessons hopefully makes it meaningful for children and their parents to experience the joy of reading together.”

Parton’s previous children’s books include Coat Of Many Colors (1994) and I Am A Rainbow (2009). In 2023, Parton introduced the beloved new character Billy the Kid, inspired by her favorite god-dog, in Billy the Kid Makes It Big. The book was an instant New York Times bestseller and dubbed a “wholesome howl” by Kirkus Reviews. Her festive 2024 follow-up, Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, was called “heartfelt” and “adorable” by School Library Journal.

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female singer-songwriter of all time. She has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a record-breaking 28 songs that have reached #1 on the Billboard charts, and hundreds of awards across her career. To date, Parton has donated over 270 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library and has authored successful books for children and adults. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Erica S. Perl is the author of more than forty popular and critically acclaimed books for children. She has also collaborated on books with Dolly Parton and R.J. Palacio. Erica teaches writing in the Vermont College of Fine Arts MFA program and lives in Washington, DC, with her family.

MacKenzie Haley is an illustrator whose books include The Ninja Club Sleepover, Pegasisters Go to Camp, and Snitchy Witch, among others. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration from the University of Dayton and currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton

