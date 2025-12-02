Dixon Place to Present 30-30-30! Annual Dance Benefit on December 30

Dixon Place will present its annual 30-30-30 dance benefit on Tuesday, December 30 at 7 p.m., produced and curated by Sangeeta Yesley of Creative Performances. The event will serve as a finale to the organization’s 39th Anniversary Season, bringing together 30 companies and choreographers who will each share a three-minute piece. The performance will take place at Dixon Place, located at 161A Chrystie Street.

The 2025 edition will feature work from A. Tan Dance (choreographed by Anna Tan), Alison Waller, Arsenal Movement Dance Project (Chia-hui), Axons Dance Theatre (Joan Liu), Bahar Dance Ensemble (Julia Kulakova and Angelina Haque), Brookti Berne, Chutzpah Dance Training Company (Erica Isakower), Claire Coolidge, Emilee Lord, Empire Dance Company (Bree Jacobs), Extensions Dance Project (Samantha Sibilia), Garet&Co (Garet Wierdsma), GPC Entertainment (Andrea Palesh), and Guinevere Ontiveros.

Additional participants include Inclined Dance Project (Kristen Klein), Jansen and Holm (Krista Jansen and CJ Holm), Karley Wasaff, Lawton Dance Collective (Julia Lawton), Lola Haven, Metanoia Dance (Jenifer Dillow and Rachel Baird), MoJazz Dance (Audrey Hubbard Madison), Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre (Nicole Colbert), skbdance (Sarah Blake), Supernor Collective (Amber Supernor), Taylor Gordon, The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble (Benjamin Briones), The Rogue Dancers (Blair Hotchner and Laurel Mangini), Trinkets Dance Collective (Dani Medvedovski), Unbound Dance Collective (Felisa Conrad-Burton), and WellBeing Dance (Katie Binder).

Founded in 1986, Dixon Place is a nonprofit incubator for artists developing new work in theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance, and visual art. Its onsite cocktail lounge supports the venue’s mission, with all proceeds directed toward artist-centered programming. Creative Performances, also a nonprofit, works to provide opportunities for dancers across genres and develop projects that explore the intersection of dance and other art forms.

Ticket Information

General Admission is $30. Dixon Aficionados tickets are $60, and Triple Support tickets are $90, of which 80% is tax-deductible. Tickets and additional information are available at the event website or by calling 212-219-0736.