Disney's MOANA 2 to Premiere on Disney+ Next Month

Moana and Maui’s latest adventure, Moana 2, will arrive on Disney+ on March 12. The highly anticipated sequel to the Walt Disney Animation Studios fan favorite is the #3 highest-grossing film of 2024 and crossed a billion dollars at the global box office making it the fourth WDAS film ever to do so (Frozen, Zootopia, Frozen 2). The film is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms and the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release will arrive on March 18.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.