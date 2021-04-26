Disney's ENCHANTED Sequel Adds Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, and Yvette Nicole Brown

Additional casting has been announced for Disney's hotly anticipated sequel to the live action smash, Enchanted!

According to Deadline, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, Glee star Jayma Mays, and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown have signed on to join the film, titled Disenchanted.

Though their characters are still under wraps, it has been rumored that Rudolph will portray the film's main baddie, with Mays and Brown also speculated to be taking on villain roles.

They join a cast that already includes original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.

The star-studded original cast included Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon.