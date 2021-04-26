Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's ENCHANTED Sequel Adds Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, and Yvette Nicole Brown

They join a cast that already includes original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden. 

Apr. 26, 2021  

Additional casting has been announced for Disney's hotly anticipated sequel to the live action smash, Enchanted!

According to Deadline, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, Glee star Jayma Mays, and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown have signed on to join the film, titled Disenchanted.

Though their characters are still under wraps, it has been rumored that Rudolph will portray the film's main baddie, with Mays and Brown also speculated to be taking on villain roles.

They join a cast that already includes original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.

The star-studded original cast included Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
Break A Leg Tank Top
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour Onesie

Related Articles
Ben Platt and More Join San Diego Reps 28th Jewish Arts Festival Photo

Ben Platt and More Join San Diego Rep's 28th Jewish Arts Festival

Photos: Go Inside Sutton Fosters BRING ME TO LIGHT Concert at NY City Center! Photo

Photos: Go Inside Sutton Foster's BRING ME TO LIGHT Concert at NY City Center!

LISTEN: Adam Jacobs Talks Docu-Concert on TAKE A BOW Podcast Photo

LISTEN: Adam Jacobs Talks Docu-Concert on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Bring Broadways Stage Door To You With A Private Event Photo

Bring Broadway's Stage Door To You With A Private Event


From This Author TV News Desk