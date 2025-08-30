Available to Watch: Disneyland Celebrates 70 Years with DISNEY PRINCESS CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of World Princess Week and the historic 70th anniversary of Disneyland, Disney is releasing a special concert on YouTube and Disney+ featuring admired Disney Princess voice talent enchanting fans. Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland was filmed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and features a performance of cherished songs from beloved Disney Princess films. With the incredible actresses reprising their roles once again, this one-of-a-kind concert showcases the incredible legacy of beloved Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of fans around the world.

Hosts Ginnifer Goodwin—the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia (2016) as well as the upcoming November 2025 release of Zootopia 2 and Snow White in ABC’s Once Upon a Time television series—and Susan Egan—the voice of Megara in Hercules (1997) and the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway—greeted guests with a warm welcome, reminiscing on the indelible legacy of Disney princesses and reminding viewers that everyone has the power to create their own world. After a beautiful rendition of “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” beloved Disney Princess voice talent delighted fans with the iconic melodies that have become anthems to so many around the world:

“Part of Your World” performed by Disney Legend Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid (1989)

A mashup of songs from Beauty and the Beast (1991) performed by the voice of Belle and Disney Legend Paige O’Hara

“How Far I’ll Go” performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, the voice of the title character in Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024)

“Almost There” performed by Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog (2009)

For the final performance, all of the talent came together on stage for a reprise of “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and were joined by the princesses themselves performing beautiful choreography. Throughout the show, special projections enhanced Sleeping Beauty Castle adding a stunning backdrop to this live event.

This performance is one of the ways that Disney is celebrating World Princess Week as part of the multi-year “Create Your World” campaign, Disney’s commitment to give all fans the opportunity and tools to discover their own brand of princess magic and embrace their power within.

The concert is available now on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada and on YouTube. It will be available on Disney+ internationally on August 30, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT.