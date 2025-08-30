Available to Watch: Disneyland Celebrates 70 Years with DISNEY PRINCESS CONCERT

With the incredible actresses reprising their roles once again, this one-of-a-kind concert showcases the incredible legacy of beloved Disney princesses.
In celebration of World Princess Week and the historic 70th anniversary of Disneyland, Disney is releasing a special concert on YouTube and Disney+ featuring admired Disney Princess voice talent enchanting fans. Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland was filmed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and features a performance of cherished songs from beloved Disney Princess films. With the incredible actresses reprising their roles once again, this one-of-a-kind concert showcases the incredible legacy of beloved Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of fans around the world.
Hosts Ginnifer Goodwin—the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia (2016) as well as the upcoming November 2025 release of Zootopia 2 and Snow White in ABC’s Once Upon a Time television series—and Susan Egan—the voice of Megara in Hercules (1997) and the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway—greeted guests with a warm welcome, reminiscing on the indelible legacy of Disney princesses and reminding viewers that everyone has the power to create their own world. After a beautiful rendition of “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” beloved Disney Princess voice talent delighted fans with the iconic melodies that have become anthems to so many around the world:
For the final performance, all of the talent came together on stage for a reprise of “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and were joined by the princesses themselves performing beautiful choreography. Throughout the show, special projections enhanced Sleeping Beauty Castle adding a stunning backdrop to this live event.
This performance is one of the ways that Disney is celebrating World Princess Week as part of the multi-year “Create Your World” campaign, Disney’s commitment to give all fans the opportunity and tools to discover their own brand of princess magic and embrace their power within.
The concert is available now on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada and on YouTube. It will be available on Disney+ internationally on August 30, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT.
