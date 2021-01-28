Disney on Broadway Will Host Virtual Women's Day on Broadway on March 12, 2021

In celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway has announced the 4th annual "Women's Day on Broadway" will be held virtually on Friday, March 12th, 2021, beginning at 1 pm EST.

Following its launch in 2018, this year's event coincides with the one-year mark since Broadway's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event themed "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively" will continue to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a two-hour virtual event about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond. It aims to immerse participants in a series of conversations and inspire each attendee to drive change, make an impact, and discuss how to keep moving forward amid this unprecedented and challenging time.

Additional program information about featured speakers and how to register will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit the home for Women's Day on Broadway, WomenOfBroadway.com, and follow us @WomenOfBroadway.