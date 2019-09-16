Disney Plus Gives Series Order to Dancing Documentary ON POINTE

Disney Plus gave a series order to On Pointe, a documentary series about the School of American Ballet, according to Variety.

On Pointe, from Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, is a six-part series that will follow a year in the life of students at the New York City school as they go through rigorous training, auditions and preparations for the New York City Ballet's annual performances of "The Nutcracker."

Imagine and New York-based production company DCTV teamed up to gain unprecedented access to the Lincoln Center-based school.

The series will be executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein for Imagine and DCTV's Matthew O'Neill, who will also showrun. Larissa Bills will produce and direct On Pointe.

The School of American Ballet was founded in 1934 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein as the first step in their quest to establish an American ballet company. Fourteen years later, New York City Ballet was born. SAB has been NYCB's official academy ever since, providing the vast majority of the company's dancers as well as training dancers for other companies around the globe.

New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world, with a roster of more than 90 dancers and an unparalleled repertory of modern masterpieces. The Company was founded in 1948 by the legendary choreographer George Balanchine and arts patron Lincoln Kirstein, and quickly became world-renowned for its athletic, contemporary style and a repertory of original ballets that has forever changed the face of classical dance. Now under the direction of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, Executive Director Katherine Brown, and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, NYCB is committed to promoting creative excellence and nurturing a new generation of dancers and choreographers.

