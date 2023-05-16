Discounted Pre-Sale Gold Passes Now Available For The 26th Annual Long Island International Film Expo

The event will take place July 19-23, 2023.

The Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) has announced that discounted Pre-sale Gold Passes for the 26th Annual Festival and Expo are now available at: Click Here

Pre-Sale Gold Passes are discounted at $100.00 until June 1st. Regular Gold Passes will be $125.00 and after July 1st, Last Minute Gold Passes will be $150.00. The Gold Pass allows you entrance into all film blocks and expo events including industry panels, parties, the DP Meet and Greet, live screenplay reading, and our star-studded closing night award show! Full schedule and film guide coming soon.

For the past 26 years, LIIFE has been the premier filmmaker community on Long Island, and one of the most respected festivals of its kind in the world; each year showcasing over 130 independent films in a variety of genres.

This year, the 26th installment of LIIFE will be held from July 19th - July 23rd at the historic Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave in Bellmore; featuring films from around the globe.

Festivals of the past have included such luminaries as the late Danny Aiello and Ed Asner, Blue Bloods' Robert Clohessy and Abigail Hawk, Ralph Macchio, John Amos, Daniel Baldwin, Ally Sheedy, Catherine Curtin, Chad Coleman, Steve Buscemi, Ed Burns, Ilene Kristen, and so many more.

LIIFE has become a summer playground for filmmakers; with local and international film screenings, celebrity appearances, entertaining and informative panels, a star-studded awards ceremony, and networking galore. LIIFE is presented by the Long Island Film/TV Foundation (LIFTF) and sponsored by the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, Gold Coast Studios, and the County of Nassau.

For more information on LIIFE or to purchase a Pre-sale Gold Pass, please visit: www.LongIslandFilm.com

Submissions for Scared for Your LIIFE, LIIFE's sister horror film festival are open at https://filmfreeway.com/ScaredforyourLiife




