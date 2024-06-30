Director Andy Fickman to Helm WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR at Edinburgh Fringe; New Track Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody has announced that acclaimed Film, TV, and Theatrical director Andy Fickman has joined the team and will direct the Edinburgh Fringe run of the show from August 9th to 26th. Known for his work on productions such as "Heathers: The Musical” and “Reefer: Madness” as well as hit movies She's The Man, starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum, and The Game Plan, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Fickman brings a wealth of experience and passion to this hilarious and heartfelt parody.

“I can't stress enough what a thrill it was when the brilliant Richard Kraft asked me to direct Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody. Aside from just loving candy, I fell in love with these songs - written by some of the best in the business. On a personal note, one of my first jobs in Hollywood was Director of Development for Gene Wilder, the original Willy Wonka, so this opportunity feels like a very sweet return home,” shared Andy Fickman.

Tickets for the Edinburgh Fringe run are now available HERE!

In conjunction with these exciting announcements, the production has also released the seventh demo track from the musical, titled "One Big f-ing Nothing." from Emmy Winning songwriters Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin, who previously penned “Where Dreams Go To Fly” from the production. The song is inspired by the infamous headline, “Police called to underwhelming Willy Wonka event.” It captures the absurdity and humor of the situation from both the exasperated parents/patrons and the police.

Watch the video:

“The first time we heard about the Glasgow experience was reading a headline that said, ‘Police called to underwhelming Willy Wonka event.' It all sounded so ridiculous that we had to click on it. Because… what happened next? Can you imagine being that cop? We literally couldn't find the police response anywhere, so we wrote this song,” said Emmy-winning songwriters Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin.

The music video for "One Big f-ing Nothing" is directed by the innovative Chris Villain, who honored the absurdity and meme-ability of the Wonka Glasgow fiasco, and stars social media superstars Kurt Tocci, Tyler Warwick, Jasmine Paige Moore, Anna Brisbin, Tessa Netting, Jessica Chancellor, Dade Elza, Dayeanne Hutton, Josey Montana McCoy and Chris Villainportraying the parents/patrons and police officers who respond.

For more information on Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody visit willyscandyspectacular.com