Did the Stars of PITCH PERFECT Tease a Potential 4th Installment?

Pitch Perfect stars REBEL Wilson and Anna Camp shared photos that may hint at an upcoming fourth installment in the hit franchise, which also stars Anna Kendrick.

Wilson, Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit got together to celebrate Camp's birthday at a joint birthday party for her and her husband Skylar Astin.

During the party, Wilson and Camp both shared a picture of the costars holding up four fingers, which possibly hints at a fourth movie. See the photo below!

Though there is no official word or response from any of the stars, social media was buzzing with the hopes of another film.

Brittany Snow spoke to Extra last week about the possibility of another film, "I think all of us would be game for it. We have the best time filming those movies. We made some of our best friends during that franchise... part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them - if they want us to - until the end of time."

Anna Kendrick and REBEL Wilson headlined the returning cast of Pitch Perfect 3, the follow-up to summer 2015's blockbuster hit that took the honor of highest-grossing live-action movie-musical opening of all time and a #1 soundtrack debut. The original Pitch Perfect movie premiered in 2012, with Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015 and Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017.

Related Articles

Include