Did You Spend Your High School Years in Musicals? You Could Be in Kristen Bell's Next Show

Executive producer Kristen Bell has just announced that she is on the lookout for the cast of her next show...and it could be you!

Bell is looking to cast individuals who did musicals in high school, especially those with a friend group looking to reunite. The show is titled 'Encore' and will give individuals the chance to re-enact their big high school moments on stage in the same musicals.

The application is fairly in-depth and encourages applicants to submit a video of their high school performance.

For more on the project, and to apply, click here.

Kristen Bell will soon reprise her role of FROZEN's Princess Anna in the upcoming Disney featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE, hitting theaters this November. She can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series "The Good Place." The actress made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer and starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles