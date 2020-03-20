Did Disney's TANGLED Predict Covid-19 Quarantine?
Disney fans on social media have noticed an interesting link between Disney's Tangled and the current Covid-19 outbreak that has many people as cut off from human contact as Rapunzel herself.
In the beloved Disney film, the princess is kidnapped by the evil Mother Goethel (voiced by Tony-winner Donna Murphy) and held captive in a tower so the villain can reap the anti-aging benefits of her magical hair.
The name of the kingdom Rapunzel is stolen from? Corona.
Has Disney achieved a Simpsons-level premonition of our current ordeal?
Check out Twitter's response to the discovery below.
Wanna know something weird?- Zach Pope (@popetheking) March 20, 2020
Remember the movie Tangled?
And how the mom keeps her quarantined right?
Google the name of the kingdom from Tangled. pic.twitter.com/ukTcn99elW
Tangled the Disney movie. About a girl who is isolated from the kingdom of Corona. Well played @Disney #CoronaCrisis #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19- Karla May Benwell ?a??i?? (@hehekarlahaha) March 20, 2020
So, in the Disney movie tangled... the mom keeps Rapunzel "quarantined" ... look at the name of the kingdom... pic.twitter.com/730vLtANwn- a?"i??Quarentined WereLiona?"i?? (@tehknuxlight) March 20, 2020
Sooooo in the movie tangled her mother keeps her quarantined right! Google the name of the kingdom in tangled, drop a gif of your reaction pic.twitter.com/i2sK862Wpb- Rach! (@_Rachelllll__) March 20, 2020
I'm watching Tangled and I can't believe Rapunzel practiced social distancing in a tower away from THE VILLAGE of Corona. I just- pic.twitter.com/WfZJl6PNVn- Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 18, 2020
The film's lyricist, Glenn Slater, even weighed in!
Just want to say, I didn't sell ANY stocks based on this information. https://t.co/FRsHoMYxmP via @nypost- Glenn Slater (@SlaterLyrics) March 20, 2020
As the writer of the original #Tangled lyrics, based on personal experience I'm now adding:- Glenn Slater (@SlaterLyrics) March 16, 2020
-compulsively check Twitter
-stress-eat chocolate
-wash and wash and wash and wash my hands
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)