Did Disney's TANGLED Predict Covid-19 Quarantine?

Disney fans on social media have noticed an interesting link between Disney's Tangled and the current Covid-19 outbreak that has many people as cut off from human contact as Rapunzel herself.

In the beloved Disney film, the princess is kidnapped by the evil Mother Goethel (voiced by Tony-winner Donna Murphy) and held captive in a tower so the villain can reap the anti-aging benefits of her magical hair.

The name of the kingdom Rapunzel is stolen from? Corona.

Has Disney achieved a Simpsons-level premonition of our current ordeal?

Check out Twitter's response to the discovery below.

Wanna know something weird?



Remember the movie Tangled?



And how the mom keeps her quarantined right?



Google the name of the kingdom from Tangled. pic.twitter.com/ukTcn99elW - Zach Pope (@popetheking) March 20, 2020

Tangled the Disney movie. About a girl who is isolated from the kingdom of Corona. Well played @Disney #CoronaCrisis #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19 - Karla May Benwell ?‍a??i?? (@hehekarlahaha) March 20, 2020

So, in the Disney movie tangled... the mom keeps Rapunzel "quarantined" ... look at the name of the kingdom... pic.twitter.com/730vLtANwn - a?"i??Quarentined WereLiona?"i?? (@tehknuxlight) March 20, 2020

Sooooo in the movie tangled her mother keeps her quarantined right! Google the name of the kingdom in tangled, drop a gif of your reaction pic.twitter.com/i2sK862Wpb - Rach! (@_Rachelllll__) March 20, 2020

I'm watching Tangled and I can't believe Rapunzel practiced social distancing in a tower away from THE VILLAGE of Corona. I just- pic.twitter.com/WfZJl6PNVn - Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 18, 2020

As the writer of the original #Tangled lyrics, based on personal experience I'm now adding:

-compulsively check Twitter

-stress-eat chocolate

-wash and wash and wash and wash my hands - Glenn Slater (@SlaterLyrics) March 16, 2020





