Diablo Cody Turns in Final Script For Madonna Biopic

Reports circulated earlier this week that Diablo Cody departed the Madonna biopic for which she was co-writing the script. However, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that this is not the case.

Cody reportedly turned in the final draft of the script that she had been working on alongside Madonna throughout 2020. According to a studio source at Universal, she did not 'depart' the film, but rather turned in the script and moved on to her next project.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Madonna will direct the biopic based on her own life and career and co-wrote the script with "Juno" Oscar winner Diablo Cody, who also wrote the book for the "Jagged Little Pill" musical.

Having sold more than 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is certified as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records. The Recording Industry Association of America listed her as the third highest-certified female artist in the U.S., with 64.5 million album units. According to Billboard, Madonna is the most successful solo artist in its Hot 100 chart history. She is also the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time, accumulating U.S. $1.4 billion from her concert tickets. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, her first year of eligibility. VH1 ranked her atop THE 100 Greatest Women in Music, while Rolling Stone listed her among THE 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and THE 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

Madonna played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Evita." She sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in "Dick Tracy." Her acting credits also include work in "A League of Their Own" and "Desperately Seeking Susan."