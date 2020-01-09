Dee Roscioli, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, and More Join 54 SINGS DOLLY PARTON

Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Café), Ben Clark (The Circus in Winter, Skin and Bones), Gregory Driscoll (Fab The Duo), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Jenna Najjar (54 Sings Ed SHeeran), Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls), Ian Shain (Dolly Parton's Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Sarah Warrick (Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway), Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel, Violet), and Eli Zoller (First Date) round off the cast of 54 Sings Dolly Parton at Feinstein's/54 Below, Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at 7:00PM & 9:30PM.

Roscioli, Ortiz, Clark, Driscoll, Huston-Elem, Najjar, Rosen, Shain, Sun, Verma, Warrick, Watson, and Zoller will be joined by previously announced Audrey Cardwell (Flasettos, Bright Star), Diana DeGarmo (9 to 5, "American Idol"), Sara Jean Ford (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Russell McCook (Bad People), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked).

The band will include Alex Brumel on guitar and drums, Allison Kelly on upright and electric bass, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on fiddle and mandolin, and Eli Zoller on piano and guitar. Arrangements by Eli Zoller.

The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen, with music direction and arrangements by Eli Zoller. Lauren Echausse is the associate producer and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.

54 SINGS Dolly Parton will be presented on January 19th, 2020 for two performances only - at 7:00PM & 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: http://54below.com/events/54-sings-dolly-parton/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You