Dee Roscioli, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, and More Join 54 SINGS DOLLY PARTON
Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Café), Ben Clark (The Circus in Winter, Skin and Bones), Gregory Driscoll (Fab The Duo), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Jenna Najjar (54 Sings Ed SHeeran), Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls), Ian Shain (Dolly Parton's Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Sarah Warrick (Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway), Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel, Violet), and Eli Zoller (First Date) round off the cast of 54 Sings Dolly Parton at Feinstein's/54 Below, Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at 7:00PM & 9:30PM.
Roscioli, Ortiz, Clark, Driscoll, Huston-Elem, Najjar, Rosen, Shain, Sun, Verma, Warrick, Watson, and Zoller will be joined by previously announced Audrey Cardwell (Flasettos, Bright Star), Diana DeGarmo (9 to 5, "American Idol"), Sara Jean Ford (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Russell McCook (Bad People), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked).
The band will include Alex Brumel on guitar and drums, Allison Kelly on upright and electric bass, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on fiddle and mandolin, and Eli Zoller on piano and guitar. Arrangements by Eli Zoller.
The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen, with music direction and arrangements by Eli Zoller. Lauren Echausse is the associate producer and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.
54 SINGS Dolly Parton will be presented on January 19th, 2020 for two performances only - at 7:00PM & 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: http://54below.com/events/54-sings-dolly-parton/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the lunchtime opening event for the Sondheim Theatre has been delayed after Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall tha... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Broken the Winter Garden Box Office Record for the Third Time
Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadw... (read more)
PHOTO: WAITRESS's Former Jennas Reunite On Closing Night
Sugar, butter, Jennas! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th, and many of the show's former Jennas were o... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh ... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch the Pilot of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Breaking: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre This Spring
New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical SING STREET, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW (Artis... (read more)