Deborah Silver and Dennis Lambert Celebrate Success of COVID-19 BLUES Featuring Melissa Errico, Melissa Manchester & More

While the number of COVID cases continue to drop every day, two extraordinary musicians from Boca Raton-Deborah Silver, #1 Billboard jazz vocalist, and Dennis Lambert, the 12-time GRAMMY nominated songwriter-are also celebrating the success of their inspirational COVID-19 BLUES, a star-packed original recording that earmarks all sales and donations to The Actors Fund (https://actorsfund.org) and Jazz Foundation of America (https://jazzfoundation.org).

Hailed by Quincy Jones for her "strong and sultry vocals (that) are seductive and soul-soothing," the COVID-surviving Silver is the 2020 Broadway World Best Commercial Recording Award Winner, whose best-selling albums include Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards and Pure Silver.

"During the 40 days I was sick with the coronavirus, I knew I wanted to help others as soon as I recovered," says Silver. "My husband said, 'Why don't you write a song called COVID-19 BLUES?' So, I called my friend Dennis Lambert, we started writing together and a month later the song was born. I am thankful to everyone who performed from their homes and hearts to make this song and video a reality."

Among the artists who donated their time and talent to perform on the remix are Tony Orlando, Melissa Manchester, Tom Wopat, Billy Gilman, Susan Anton, Casey Abrams, Siedah Garrett, Lisa Fisher, Allan Harris, Melissa Errico, the Sharpe Family Singers, Bernard Fowler, Daniel Emmet, Nita Whitaker, Luba Mason, Tony Tavares, Chubby Tavares, J.D. Nicholas, N'Kenge, and Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

"You can hear the passion in the voices of every performer on COVID-19 BLUES. These folks are fed up. Like lions in a cage about to be set free, they can't help but sing about it," adds Lambert, who has helmed hit records for The Four Tops, Dusty Springfield, Glen Campbell, and more.

In addition, many members of the general public-especially healthcare workers-contributed video segments to this remix of COVID-19 BLUES, with clips coming from all over the world. Also heard on the recording are drummer Steve Jordan, Boca Raton's Alan Palanker on keyboards, guitarist Ray Parker Jr., bass player Leland Sklar, Tom Scott on horns, and Mickey Raphael, who has been Willie Nelson's harmonica player for nearly a half-century.

"I dedicate this video to the memory of my dear friend Mary Wilson, who shared our passion for this project," explains Silver. "Unfortunately, she passed away and never got the chance to contribute her remarkable talent to the song. But her joyful spirit and beautiful heart are a huge part of this project."

"I'm also thrilled that 100 percent of all donations from this project will be used by the Jazz Foundation of America and The Actors Fund to directly help individuals who need assistance." she says.

Watch the COVID-19 BLUES celebrity remix video below!

The song is accessible through YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, and Tidal by visiting: https://orcd.co/covid19bluesremix

How to Donate:

+ Online:

Visit www.jazzfoundation.org

Please designate your gift for "COVID-19 BLUES/Deborah Silver and Dennis Lambert."

+ By Mail:

Send a check payable to "Jazz Foundation of America" to:

Jazz Foundation of America

247 West 37th Street, Suite 201

New York, New York 20018

Memo: "COVID-19 BLUES/Deborah Silver & Dennis Lambert"