BWW TV: Missed Debbie Allen's Instagram Dance Class? Watch a Recap Here!

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Debbie Allen took to Instagram Live to teach the world to dance! Missed out on all the turns, rolls, and 5, 6, 7, 8s? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Watch Allen's entire virtual dance class below.

Allen is best known for her work in the musical-drama television series Fame (1982-1987), where she portrayed dance teacher Lydia Grant, and served as the series' principal choreographer. For this role in 1983 she received Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy and two Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography and was nominated for an four Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Allen later began working as director and producer, most notable producing and directing 83 of 144 episodes of NBC comedy series A Different World (1988-1993). She returned to acting playing the leading role in the NBC sitcom In the House from 1995 to 1996, and in 2011 began playing Dr. Catherine Fox in the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy also served as an executive producer/director. She directed more than 50 television and film productions.





