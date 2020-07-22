Debbie Allen Joins Chloé and Maud Productions' TAP INTO EMPOWERMENT!

The Online Event Will Take Place August 7-9 and Feature 45 Master Classes

Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen has signed on to be part of Chloé and Maud Productions Tap Into Empowerment Experience hosted by Syncopated Ladies Founder Chloé Arnold and her sister, internationally renowned tap dancer Maud Arnold. The online event is August 7-9, 2020 and will feature 45 Master Classes for all ages and levels including tap, Hip Hop, House, Afro-Funk as well Syncopated Ladies repertory, five interactive empowerment workshops, filmmaking discussions, student showcase, screening of the recently released short film IN A BEAT directed by Natasha Mynhier, nightly events and more.

"During these trying times it is especially important to focus on mental health and well-being, especially of girls and young women," said Chloé Arnold. "This is a time where loneliness can create a susceptibility to low self-esteem and the Syncopated Ladies 'Tap Into Empowerment' program is designed to help them find the tools to live empowered lives on and off the dance floor. It's more than dance steps, it's more than moves, it's an opportunity for girls and young women to redefine themselves and amplify their voices and self-esteem."

A guaranteed highlight of the event will be special "Sisterhood Conversations" with leaders in their fields such as Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen, Author and Philanthropist Gael-Sylvia Pullen, Filmmaker Natasha Mynhier and Dr. Gabrina Dixon, pediatrician at Children's Hospital DC.

The distinguished faculty includes Syncopated Ladies stars Chloé and Maud Arnold, Anissa Lee, Assata Madison, Pam Yasutake (Shuffle Along), Melinda Sullivan (Flying Over Sunset), Gisele Silva along with Syncopated Sista-Friends including MacArthur 'Genius' Award recipient Michelle Dorrance, Karida Griffith and Star Dixon. Dancers will also have the opportunity to explore additional dance styles with Nina Flagg (House), Ava Bernstine Mitchell (Hip Hop) and Maud Arnold (Afro-Funk).

For more information and to register online please visit www.onlinetapfest.com. The Chloé and Maud Foundation created a "buy one - give one" model which allows them to provide scholarships to tap dancers of all ages and abilities around the globe who may not otherwise be able to participate.

