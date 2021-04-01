Deaf West Theatre Revokes Membership to LA Stage Alliance, Releases Statement Regarding Ovation Awards

The company revealed in a statement that their request for captions or an ASL interpreter for the awards ceremony was ignored. 

Apr. 1, 2021  

BroadwayWorld previously reported that multiple theatres are revoking their membership to the LA Stage Alliance after errors were made during last night's Ovation Awards. Deaf West Theatre is the latest company to revoke their membership.

The company released a statement, standing for access and inclusion. In the statement, they also revealed that their request for captions or an ASL interpreter for the awards ceremony was ignored.

Read the company's full statement below:


