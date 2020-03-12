De Blasio: 'More Restrictions' On Large Crowds Coming
The New York Times reports that more restrictions on large crowds are coming, specifically mentioning Broadway, per Mayor De Blasio who said the goal is to balance "the need to keep as much normalcy in society as possible while reducing the gatherings that are causing concern."
"I don't want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it... I want to see if we can strike some kind of balance."
Two schools in the Bronx were shut down due to the virus on Thursday.
At this time there are no plans to shut down the subway or close more schools, though more stringent action is expected Thursday or Friday.
There are now 216 cases confirmed in the state, with 52 in New York City as of 3/12/2020, 9:30 AM.
BroadwayWorld will continue to follow this story.
