Davide Cerreta Performs at Rockwood Music Hall This Week

Davide Cerreta, Italian-German jazz vocalist, pianist, composer, arranger, and educator returns from a brief hiatus on Friday, March 17th at 9:30 PM Stage 3 at Rockwood Music Hall. Cerreta will be debuting with a quartet performance of Italian-born pianist, Antongiulio Foti, Italian-born drummer, Marcello Cardillo, Cuban-born bassist, Raul Reyes Bueno, and Cerreta on voice.

This return is the emblem of the research, personal growth, and awareness that Cerreta did during his time working at Berklee College of Music and at Danilo Perez Foundation in Panama. After years of experimenting with his own music and collaborating with other artists on social thematics, Cerreta decided to go back to the roots to his love for music, Frank Sinatra and the Great American SongBook. This concert will be mainly focused on the theme of Love. The repertoire will vary between great classics of the American jazz tradition and vocalese written by Davide Cerreta. The arrangement is bound to captivate the audience with its compelling thematics.

Being far away from home, Cerreta connects to his motherland of Italy by collaborating and celebrating a shared culture with other Italian musicians. Italian pianist, Antongiulio Foti, harmonic taste adds a modern spice to Cerreta's old fashioned heart and velvety Baritone voice.

Cerreta is a multilingual artist (Italian, German, English, Spanish, and French), born and raised in Roma, Italy; however music has always been Cerreta's most beloved language. For the past 13 years, he has toured throughout Europe, North America, South America, and Central America performing at several international venues, TV shows, and festivals around the world, including: Umbria Jazz Festival, X-Factor (Sky1), The Jazz Bakery (LA), 55 Bar (NYC), A-Trane Jazz Club (Berlin), Gregory's (Roma), Ateneo Theater (Panama City), among others. Cerreta was also one of the nine finalists of X-Factor Germany in 2018. He has shown great versatility in his career from performing pop music in TV shows, like X-Factor, to tunes from the swing era, bebop, hard-bop vocalese, and contemporary/modern original compositions as a leader, co-leader, sideman.

Currently Cerreta is performing shows across the east and west coast as well as teaching as an Assistant Professor for the Voice Department at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Stay up to date on Davide Cerreta's latest releases, pre-sales, and exclusive events at www.davidecerreta.com.