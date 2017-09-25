David Oyelowo to Star in New Live-Action Disney Musical from 'MOONLIGHT' Playwright

Cyrano meets Othello in 'MOONLIGHT' playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney's new live-action musical for Disney, set to star David Oyelowo.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the project, called CYRANO THE MOOR, "will take from both William Shakespeare's revenge story Othello and the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac, which tells the story of a large-nosed romantic who uses his words to help another man win the affection of the woman he loves."

Oyelowo and his wife Jessica Oyelowo are also producing alongside Yoruba Saxon.

CYRANO THE MOOR joins Disney's live-action ALADDIN in the queue, though it is an original piece not based on a Disney classic.

Oyelowo last appeared with Disney in 2016's QUEEN OF KATWE and will soon appear in the sci-fi thriller CHAOS WALKING and Blumhouse's ONLY YOU. Among his past big screen credits are A UNITED KINGDOM, SELMA, A MOST VIOLENT YEAR, Lee Daniels' THE BUTLER, RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES and more.

McCraney won an Oscar for Best Screenplay in 2016 for MOONLIGHT, which is based on his play IN MOONLIGHT BLACK BOYS LOOK BLUE. His play HEAD OF PASSES, starring Phylicia Rashad, just celebrated its opening at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. His other plays include CHOIR BOY, AMERICAN TRADE and WIG OUT! He is the new chair of playwriting at the Yale School of Drama.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

